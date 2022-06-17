ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prattville, AL

Prattauga Art Guild to Hold Members’ Summer Show in July; Call for entries

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Prattauga Art Guild will hold its third annual Members’ Summer Show in July. The exhibit will open on Thursday, July 7, and will remain on exhibit at the Prattville Creative Arts Center Gallery...

Last Wetumpka Art Walk for the Year Affected by High Temperatures

The end of the week had arrived, and with it came another edition of the Art Walk in downtown Wetumpka. Throughout the middle part of the year, artists have lined the streets to display and potentially sell their work. However, it was a little different this time as there were not as many artists set up in the area.
WETUMPKA, AL
Elmore County ARES to take Part in 2022 Field Day June 25 at EOC

Elmore County ARES is a volunteer organization affiliated with the Amateur Radio Emergency Service (ARES). ARES is part of the national amateur radio advocacy organization American Radio Relay League (ARRL). Volunteers in our group work closely with Elmore County Emergency Management to provide alternative communications and damage reporting during and...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
HSEC News: June is National Pet Preparedness Month

June is National Pet Preparedness Month to encourage pet owners to plan ahead in the event of a natural or man-made disaster. For our area, tornados, hurricanes, flooding and fire are probably the most likely and all of us should plan for our family’s safety, to include our pets. The first step in planning is to find a safe place to stay whether that is a friend, family member, emergency shelter run by a local organization (many of which will not accept pets or will have a limit as to how many) or even a pet friendly hotel outside of the affected area. Most Humane/Animal Shelters in our area are unable to ‘board’ pets during a disaster as shelters tend to have heavy intake before bad weather and are simply full of homeless pets of varying temperaments and health issues.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Frazer Memorial officially leaves the United Methodist Church

Frazer Memorial Methodist Church in Montgomery is now officially no longer part of the United Methodist Church. The 7,000-member Frazer Church is the most prominent Alabama congregation to leave the United Methodist Church and was once known as Alabama’s largest congregation in the denomination. The final step happened this...
MONTGOMERY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Troy University recognizes Area students for completing IMPACT

TROY, AL – Troy University is pleased to recognize new students who have completed IMPACT orientation and enrolled in classes for the Fall 2022 semester. Local students who completed IMPACT include the following. Autauga/Elmore students in bold:. Benjamin Baker III of Montgomery, AL. Jaycie Black of Wetumpka, AL. Isabella...
TROY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

June 20, 2022

By David Stinchcomb Intern EA News The end of the week had arrived, and with it came another edition of. By Hamilton Richardson Elmore Autauga News Saturday was a big day for the City of Prattville as well as for. By David Stinchcomb Intern EA News There had been two...
PRATTVILLE, AL
WRBL News 3

Auburn teen in critical condition after electrocuted in car crash

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An upcoming Auburn High School senior is in critical condition after being electrocuted in a car crash Thursday, June 16th.  Dylan Pegues, 17,  ran off the road into a ditch and hit a telephone pole. Dylan endured an electric shock throughout his body. He was life-flighted to UAB in Birmingham, where he […]
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Man charged with shooting into car with 2 juveniles inside

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged with shooting into a vehicle with two juveniles inside on Tuesday afternoon, according to court documents. Police say 37-year-old Jonathan Cook is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. According to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman, the incident happened...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama teen dies in ATV accident

An Alabama juvenile has died due to injuries sustained in a Wednesday evening Coosa County ATV accident. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said in a release the accident occured on Pelican Lane in Coosa County about 11 miles southwest of Sylacauga. “The 17-year-old was seriously injured when the 2017...
COOSA COUNTY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

On-Duty Chambers County Sheriff’s Deputy Killed in Traffic Crash

MONTGOMERY – A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:38 p.m. Monday, June 20, has claimed the life of a Chambers County Sheriff’s Deputy. Jmar C. Abel, 24, of Auburn, was fatality injured while on patrol. Deputy Abel was driving his assigned patrol vehicle, a 2017 Ford Explorer when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Grady man killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in Montgomery County Monday

MONTGOMERY POST — A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4 a.m. Monday, June 20, has claimed the life of a Grady man. Dallas C. Missildine, 30, was fatally injured when the 2003 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Missildine was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. Missildine was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on County Road 4, approximately 20 miles south of Montgomery, in Montgomery County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery man charged after woman stabbed multiple times

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged following a weekend stabbing that left a woman with multiple injuries. According to court documents, Tyrone Washington, 47, of Montgomery, was arrested in connection to a Saturday afternoon incident in which the victim was stabbed with a kitchen knife.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alreporter.com

Inmate found dead in cell at Bibb Correctional Facility, ADOC says

David Price, 58, an inmate serving a life sentence for a robbery committed in Talladega County, was found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday. After correctional staff rushed Price to the medical healthcare unit at Bibb Correctional Facility, medical staff attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced deceased.
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL

