Lexington Medical Center received an Emmy® award for a video documentary it produced about a hospital employee who lost her husband and father to COVID-19. The Regional Southeast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences presented the Emmy at its annual awards ceremony in Atlanta on Saturday. The video was entered in the category of “Health/Medical—Long Form Content” and aired as part of a television special on WIS News 10 in March 2021.

LEXINGTON, SC ・ 15 HOURS AGO