FORT SCOTT, Kan. – Authorities are investigating after a person is found dead in the woods at Gunn Park in Fort Scott, Kansas. According to the Police Department, the report came in this morning about a possible deceased person in that location. Around 10:45 am, first responders from the Fort Scott Police and Fire Departments, Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office, and EMS responded.

FORT SCOTT, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO