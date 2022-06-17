ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Pedestrian Hit At Kearney And Glenstone

By Jason Rima
KTTS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KTTS News) — Westbound Kearney at Glenstone in...

www.ktts.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ozarkradionews.com

Hit-and-Run injures Two near Grovespring Sunday Night

Hartville, MO. – A hit-and-run accident near Grovespring on Sunday night injured two people. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred on Highway M in Grovespring at 6:30 p.m. on June 19, 2022. An eastbound vehicle failed to yield while making a left turn, striking...
GROVESPRING, MO
KYTV

Lebanon, Mo. teenager dies in crash Tuesday

NEAR LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A teenager died in a crash Tuesday morning near Lebanon. Amy Anderson, 19, died in the crash. Two other passengers inside the vehicle suffered serious injuries. The crash happened on State Highway 5, two miles south of Lebanon, around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators say Anderson’s...
LEBANON, MO
KRMS Radio

Lebanon Woman Faces Numerous Charges Following HWP Arrest

A Lebanon woman faces several charges after being picked up Monday night by the highway patrol in Laclede County. The highway patrol indicates 56-year-old Jean Canape is accused of DWI-prior offender, resisting arrest, C&I driving with a crash, leaving the scene of an accident and not having insurance.
LEBANON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Accidents
Springfield, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kearney, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KYTV

A two-year-old girl from Spokane, Mo. nearly drowns in the James River

GALENA, Mo. (KY3) -A two-year-old girl from Spokane is recovering after nearly drowning in the James River north of Galena. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports the girl went into the water while playing on a gravel bar Monday afternoon. Witnesses say the girl had been underwater for nearly two minutes.
SPOKANE, MO
933kwto.com

Springfield Women Back in Greene County Following Arizona Arrest

Two women from Springfield have been returned to the Greene County area following their arrest in May for a custody dispute. Brittany Barnes and her wife, Ceairah Beverly, were arrested in Tucson, Arizona after the couple took Barnes’ children across state lines without permission. Barnes’ does not have custody of her children, and therefore violated the terms of her visitation privilege’s.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KRMS Radio

Friends Rescue Springfield Man Who Nearly Drowns On Table Rock Lake

A Springfield man is lucky to be alive today after nearly drowning over the weekend at Table Rock Lake. The water patrol division of the highway patrol says it happened Sunday afternoon at Moonshine Beach. 21-year-old Diego Arguello Pimentel was returning to shore before going under and failing to resurface.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Accident
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Tractor trailer overturns I-44 near 22 mile marker, witnesses rescue driver from cab

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 3:15 p.m. Monday reports of a tractor trailer overturned on I-44 east near 22 mile marker alerted Jasper County E911. Carthage Fire, Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Mercy EMS, and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Screenshot at time of crash incident from Google Maps. Witnesses tell us the tractor trailer...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Man killed in overnight crash in Lawrence

Heat doesn't stop families from celebrating Father's Day at The Kansas City Zoo. Sunday was a Kansas City summer day as the sun beat down but that didn't stop families from taking advantage of seeing the animals and walking through the mist machines at the Kansas City Zoo for Father's Day.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KTLO

Area woman injured in 1-vehicle accident

An Ozark County woman suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident Friday evening. Fifty-one-year-old Chrystal Marshall of Isabella was transported by air ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Marshall was traveling on U.S. Highway 160. She was nearly two miles east...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KYTV

Men save swimmer from drowning

Springfield veterinarian shares how to keep your dogs safe from fireworks. Ed Fillmer's Ozark Life Vault: Father Moses Berry's mission to remember the past. Ed Fillmer introduced the Ozarks to Father Moses Berry. The Ash Grove minister taught his community about America's slavery past.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Man dies in ATV crash in Dallas County, Mo.

NEAR BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly ATV crash in Dallas County. Kurt Jones, 44, of Elkland, died in the crash on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. Investigators responded to Benton Branch Road east of Buffalo. They say Jones lost control of his ATV and...
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Fire damages businesses in Kimberling City, Mo.

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged businesses in a shopping center in Kimberling City early Tuesday. The fire started around 1:40 a.m. at the Buttonwood Shopping Center. Investigators say the fire started in the back of the shopping center. Crews cleared the scene around 9:30 a.m. The shopping...
KIMBERLING CITY, MO
KYTV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire shuts down one lane on I-44 near James River Freeway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A vehicle fire closed a traffic lane near the I-44 and James River Freeway exit near Springfield. The fire happened just after 1:20 p.m. on Sunday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a man was driving westbound on I-44 when his truck caught fire at the 68-mile marker. The man was able to get the truck pulled over to the shoulder and get out of the vehicle unharmed.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Scuba divers save man from drowning at Table Rock Lake

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a man from Springfield is in serious condition after nearly drowning in Table Rock Lake. Diego Arguello Pimentel, 21, of Springfield, went underwater as he tried to return to shore at Moonshine Beach at 3:30 Sunday afternoon. Pimentel’s friends pulled him to shore, but he was unconscious and unresponsive. Luckily for Pimentel, a few men who were CPR trained were scuba diving nearby. When they heard the cries for help, they sprung into action.
BRANSON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy