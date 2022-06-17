City will host Fitness Fest 2022 to Celebrate the 2nd Anniversary of Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront
When: Saturday, June 18, from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
What: Fitness Fest 2022: Safe Fun-Fit 2nd Anniversary Celebration
Where: 602 South Shoreline Boulevard, 78401
Who: Mayor, Paulette Guajardo
Chairman Todd Hunter, District 32 State Representative
City Manager, Peter Zanoni
Victor Betancourt, V Fit Productions
CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS – The City of Corpus Christi will host Fitness Fest 2022 to celebrate the Anniversary of Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront. Safe Fun-Fit was created as a city wellness initiative during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic to increase physical activity and promote a healthier Corpus Christi.
7:15 a.m. – Fun Run Kid’s Race, 5k, 10k, and relay run
8:00 a.m. – Back to Basics Fitness
9:00 a.m. – Yoga
10:00 a.m. – Zumba
8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. – Health Fair includes wellness screenings, body mass index screenings, nutrition information, diabetes testing, and COVID-19 shots.
Join us as we celebrate Fitness Fest 2022!
Media Representatives can contact Sr. Public Information Officer Melanie Lowry at 361-826-3837 or by email at melaniel@cctexas.com.
Comments / 0