Title III RFP for 2023 now open

As Boston’s Area Agency on Aging (AAA), the Age Strong Commission annually awards Federal Older Americans Act (Title III) funds to area nonprofits who provide direct services to Boston’s older adults. Federal Fiscal Year (FFY) 2023 Title III funds include additional American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

The FFY2023 Request for Proposals is now open for these three funding categories.

Applications are due July 12, 2022, by 5 p.m. (EST).

Title III-B Support Services

Services to assist older adults in maintaining independent living in their communities.

Title III-D Health Promotion Evidence Based-Services

Evidence-based programs that promote longevity and optimal quality of life for older adults.

Ombudsman Services

Protecting the rights of long-term care older adult residents in facilities.

To get the application and all supplemental documents required with your application, visit the City of Boston Supplier Portal. You can also learn how to use the supplier portal.

For more information, please contact Alison Freeman, Director of the Area Agency on Aging for Boston’s Age Strong Commission at 617-635-0027 or email alison.freeman@boston.gov.

#Rfp#Older Americans Act#Independent Living#The Age Strong Commission#American#The Area Agency On#Aging For Boston
