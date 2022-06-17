Ladies Tea and Style Show At Hillsboro Senior Center
By Neon Martin
At the Hillsboro Senior Center Ladies Tea and Style Show on Saturday, Kate Maxfield and Cheyenne Funk wore clothes from Marion’s West Main Company. The event was a successful fundraiser the center’s board staged. A piano student of Bev Richard’s played for the women at the Hillsboro...
Author’s Note: Welcome back to Hillsboro@20, a weekly recount of my thoughts and experiences as a 20-year-old living in Hillsboro, OR. In this third installment, I share my experience clam digging. So take some time and enjoy the read. Following nearly an entire year of prohibition, razor clam digging...
Despite the pandemic and the tenacity of the COVID-19 virus to linger and disrupt business, some new businesses still managed to pop up like stubborn flowers in rocky terrain; and what interesting flowers they are. Here’s a peek at some of Lebanon’s newest businesses and the people who run them....
Sounds of bagpipes, revving three-wheelers, soul and funk music and stomping cheerleaders rang out in Northeast Portland’s King neighborhood Saturday morning as more than 500 people led a parade down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, celebrating the city’s 50th annual Juneteenth Oregon festival. This year marked several firsts...
Last year, at around this time, I encountered the biggest pancake I’d ever beheld in my life. My poor fork quivered, intimidated. No cattle could produce the necessary butter to sate this sucker’s thirst. It sat certain in its singularity: “I’m all and everything you need.”
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - After a three-year hiatus because of the pandemic, Portland’s Pride parade was back Sunday. Thousands of people lined Naito Parkway along the city’s waterfront, cheering on the parade, waving flags, and spreading positive energy. Annelise said that it was great to see the city full of life again after three years of the pandemic.
The event will include activities for kids, art exhibits, music, food, beverages and more. Limited substantially by the pandemic and extreme heat in 2021, the Lake Oswego Festival of the Arts is back to its old self this year. And organizer Natalie Wood couldn't be more excited about it. "Come...
Historic Business Association celebrates return of summer series with classic cars, music, family funAn annual summer event that transforms downtown Gresham into the hangout spot made its return for the 2022 season with classic cars, live music, magic, cupcake decorating and more. The Downtown Gresham Third Thursday, helmed by the Historic Downtown Gresham Business Association and downtown merchants, kicked things off Thursday evening, June 16. Some of the activities included a character meet-and-greet at U.S. World Class Taekwondo; dessert decorating at Sugar Cubed Cakes; musical performers at many of the intersections along Main Avenue; deals and specials from restaurants; and vintage vehicles displayed courtesy the Gresham Center for the Arts Foundation. The family-friendly event usually runs from 5-8 p.m. It will be back Thursday, July 21, and Thursday, Aug. 18. {loadposition sub-article-01}
We took an epic one-day Oregon road trip along iconic Highway 101, starting in Dunes City and ending at Cape Kiwanda in Pacific City. Google told us this was a four hour drive, but that was before the plethora of fun and scenic stops along the way, turning our drive into a 15-hour marathon.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Designers of a new commercial building in downtown Portland have built what's called a 'living building,' meaning everything about it is 100% sustainable. Located at the corner of Southwest 1st Avenue and Pine Street, the PAE Living Building is the "first developer-driven and largest commercial urban Living Building in the world," according to developers. The building is designed to last 500 years and survive a major earthquake.
The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. In 60s, Portland's city elites and developers laid waste to vast stretches of North Portland, Albina, the SW Italian neighborhood, and neighborhoods where Memorial Coliseum sits today. In the...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Feel like taking some scenic photos around Portland? Yelp users have their recommendations. With some stunning views of the city and pockets of peace amid the urban sprawl, here are the best places to take pictures in the Portland area, according to Yelp. The Grotto The Catholic shrine and sanctuary covers […]
On June 2, the brick building at 128 South Main Street was demolished. As workers demolished the building, a startled raccoon sprang out of a nearby window and ran away, amusing the onlookers. What will be done with the area is still up in the air. Hillsboro City Administrator Matt Stiles said, “I have been in communication with an interested company that has shown interest in creating a small business in that place. Because of its size and location, putting the property to productive use could be a good alternative for economic development.
Summer officially begins Tuesday, and it’ll finally start to look like summer in Oregon this week. Just in time, the National Weather Service is forecasting sunny skies and temperatures right around 80 degrees through much of the state Tuesday through Saturday. By Sunday, Portland and Pendleton could see the...
The price of Portland area homes continues to climb: Comparing 2022 to 2021 through May, the median sale price has increased 12% from $490,200 to $549,000, according to the latest report from the regional listing service RMLS. How can home shoppers find the most bang for their buck? Location is...
Golden Amore puts animals first with personalized touch, 40 years of experience with canines. When Lori Fuller was laid off from her job during the pandemic, her future was uncertain. Having groomed and trained dogs for 40 years, her children pushed her to pursue what she knew. So, in the beginning of this year, Fuller decided to open Golden Amore. The family-owned business is located at 29730 S.E. Old Ranch Drive in Estacada and offers a spacious setting for dogs that stay the night. Fuller has been working with animals since she was a kid and...
PORTLAND, Oregon — For 10 days next month, Eugene, Oregon will be the center of the track and field world. The college town will be hosting some of the world's best athletes for the World Athletics Championships. It will be from July 15-24 at the University of Oregon's Hayward Field.
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Today was right about what we expected weather-wise-- cloudy and cool with a couple brief sprinkles. Portland’s high temp was 68 degrees and only trace amounts of precipitation were recorded around the metro. Although a shower can’t be ruled out for the rest of the...
