Ladies Tea and Style Show At Hillsboro Senior Center

On June 2, the brick building at 128 South Main Street was demolished. As workers demolished the building, a startled raccoon sprang out of a nearby window and ran away, amusing the onlookers. What will be done with the area is still up in the air. Hillsboro City Administrator Matt Stiles said, “I have been in communication with an interested company that has shown interest in creating a small business in that place. Because of its size and location, putting the property to productive use could be a good alternative for economic development.

4 DAYS AGO