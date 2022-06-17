Hillsboro Council Proclaims Pride Month

According to the proclamation issued by the Hillsboro Town Council last week in celebration of June Pride Month, “the rights of all persons the freedom to live without fear of prejudice, discrimination, and hatred based on their gender identity or sexual orientation.” Unanimous approval was given to Paul Hrbenak’s proposal for...
Leslie Wright will take on commission president Denyse McGriff in Aug. 23 special electionLeslie Wright announced his second attempt to be elected as Oregon City mayor on talk radio with his plan to use vacant schools for homeless shelters like "the Japanese people." A retired sergeant major in the U.S. Marine Corps, Wright said as mayor he would house people in an unspecified currently vacant school after getting permission from various local and state agencies. "Have you ever seen the Japanese people, how they live? They live in these small, compact areas," Wright told Lars Larson. "We're gonna take each...
The June 15 article “Downtown Portland office buildings hit the market as tenants move out, rents drop” about the declining state of downtown commercial real estate is just one more nail in the coffin of failed Portland. Homeless camps abound, with no solution in sight and lots of rhetoric but no action. Lawlessness remains the rule rather than the exception, with riots, vandalism, arson and gun violence dominating the news daily. Our form of city government is the laughingstock of other similar-sized cities across the country. It just plain doesn’t work, with feckless, incompetent, so-called leaders going through the motions with no productive results. And the unnecessary layer of the Metro government clown show stumbles along trying to justify its existence. Portland is over, it’s done – you can put a fork in it. Not coming back anytime soon.
The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. In 60s, Portland's city elites and developers laid waste to vast stretches of North Portland, Albina, the SW Italian neighborhood, and neighborhoods where Memorial Coliseum sits today. In the...
As pediatricians in leadership roles at OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, Dr. Hoffman and Dr. Braner live their passion for taking care of children, including preventing kids from being injured or killed by guns. In their June 12 op-ed (“Opinion: Protect Oregon’s children and change our deadly status quo on guns,” they advocate for change because the status quo is not OK. As evidenced by the support of Lift Every Voice Oregon’s campaign to move Initiative Petition 17 to Oregon’s November ballot, voters across our state are also not OK with the status quo of our gun laws.
A student columnist asks: Will traditions such as 'Color Wars' have the same impact in the new school? There are bound to be some quirky and maybe outdated aspects of a school built in 1952. The current Lincoln building was erected at that time and is certainly no exception. The building has withstood the test of seventy years of wear and tear from high school students. Although the bathrooms may be falling apart and tiles may be missing from the ceilings, the old Lincoln building carries a sort of charm that surely will be missed. As Lincoln receives its...
Closures and schedule changes for Juneteenth. The federal holiday is observed Monday, June 20. Here’s how libraries, government offices, the U.S. Postal Service and transportation services have adjusted schedules. Government offices:. Federal offices and courts - closed Monday. Oregon and Washington state offices and courts - closed Monday. Portland...
The storied school has seen several campuses in the downtown area over the last 153 years.Lincoln was the first Portland high school and is still the only one in downtown. It has occupied six locations over the past years 153 years and is about to move into its newest one. With an initial enrollment of 45 students, Portland High School was established in 1869 on the top floors of North Central School. It was located on Block 80 of Couch's Addition, bounded by Northwest 11th and 12th avenues, and Couch and Davis streets. When the school outgrew the space...
The Willamette Locks Commission completed a transfer agreement between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Willamette Falls Locks Authority earlier this month, averting the permanent closure of the Locks and restoring the possibilities for public use of the historic river transportation waterway. Senator Bill Kennemer, R-Oregon City, said in...
Both of Oregon's United States senators were in Portland Saturday to take part in the Pride Festival, and while they recognized the great strides made for LGBTQ+ rights, they admit there is still much to do.
Commission approves increased spending for homeless crisis in new annual budget.The Multnomah County board passed a historic 2023 budget Thursday, June 16, with one of the major ticket items being spending for homeless services. Multnomah County is allocating $130 million for shelters — $53 million of that is going to buy motel buildings for shelter and permanent housing. The county also plans to spend $106 million on housing: which includes placement, rent assistance and case management services. Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury said the top priority for this budget is to get people off the streets and into housing permanently....
The city will hire a facilitator, seek input from the community about what rules for city-owned facilities should be. In the throes of a court case that could pave the way for Oswego Lake to become publicly accessible, the Lake Oswego City Council will begin a process for reevaluating the rules that currently bar access to the lake from city-owned facilities.
A national celebration of the end of slavery that has its Oregon roots in a shipyard in the 1940s will be a state holiday for the first time this year. For more than 150 years, African-American communities have celebrated June 19, or Juneteenth, the anniversary of the day in 1865 that Union troops finally arrived […]
Art Rios has never seen the sidewalks of Portland‘s Old Town neighborhood this empty. “Yesterday, there were nine tents on this block,” said Rios Thursday morning, looking out from Do Good Multnomah’s Downtown Shelter onto NW 6th Ave by NW Hoyt. “Now there’s just one. They rest—gone.”
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – PORTLAND, Ore.—A federal grand jury in Portland has returned an indictment charging a Tigard, Oregon man with threatening a mass shooting at a local elementary school. Brandon Richard Riess, 26, has been charged with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. According to court documents, on May 15, 2022, Riess submitted to a federal agency multiple electronic messages threatening a mass shooting at a Portland area elementary school. On May 16, 2022, law enforcement arrested Riess at his apartment in Tigard. Prior to his arrest, Riess admitted to sending the threatening messages and owning a pistol that was taken away several years earlier by his parents. Riess made his initial appearance in federal court today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Youlee Yim You. He was arraigned, pleaded not guilty, and ordered detained pending a three-day jury trial scheduled to begin on August 16. 2022. If convicted, Riess faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison, three years’ supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. Riess also faces six counts of disorderly conduct in Washington County Circuit Court. Administrators and parents of the affected elementary school have been notified of Riess’s arrest. No known active threat exists. U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon made the announcement. This case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Sherwood Police Department, and Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Natalie K. Wight is prosecuting the case. An indictment is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Anyone with information about real or perceived threats of violence should call the FBI at (503) 224-4181 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. For immediate threats to life and safety, please call 9-1-1.
On June 2, the brick building at 128 South Main Street was demolished. As workers demolished the building, a startled raccoon sprang out of a nearby window and ran away, amusing the onlookers. What will be done with the area is still up in the air. Hillsboro City Administrator Matt Stiles said, “I have been in communication with an interested company that has shown interest in creating a small business in that place. Because of its size and location, putting the property to productive use could be a good alternative for economic development.
Gerald Mildner, professor emeritus at Portland State University who used to direct the school's Center for Housing, expects home values to increase, but not nearly to the tune of 12% annual increase seen in recent years.
Christine Drazan, the GOP nominee for governor, is off to a strong fundraising start for the November general election. Drazan, the former House minority leader from Canby, emerged from a crowded and bruising Republican primary having spent more than $2.5 million, just about all she had raised, to win. Since...
