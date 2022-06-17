ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents Reports In Hillsboro

By Neon Martin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 11:25 p.m. on May 29, a 2008 Toyota Sienna driven by David A. Spencer, 65, of Lincoln, Nebraska, struck a kayak that had fallen from a vehicle that had been transporting it. Deputy Kaylan Miles says only that the kayak wasn’t found until the owner returned to Hillsboro in his...

Person dead after police chase, shooting in Milwaukie, Oregon

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a person is dead following a police pursuit and shooting in Milwaukie, Oregon. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office reported on Twitter that the shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday. Deputies and Oregon State Police troopers were involved. The sheriff’s office said...
Teen injured in shooting in Old Town

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A teenager was injured in a shooting in Old Town early Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just before 2 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to Northwest Second Avenue and Northwest Davis Street. When they arrived, they found a crime scene with shell casings.
Threatened Mass Shooting in Oregon, June 20

U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – PORTLAND, Ore.—A federal grand jury in Portland has returned an indictment charging a Tigard, Oregon man with threatening a mass shooting at a local elementary school. Brandon Richard Riess, 26, has been charged with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. According to court documents, on May 15, 2022, Riess submitted to a federal agency multiple electronic messages threatening a mass shooting at a Portland area elementary school. On May 16, 2022, law enforcement arrested Riess at his apartment in Tigard. Prior to his arrest, Riess admitted to sending the threatening messages and owning a pistol that was taken away several years earlier by his parents. Riess made his initial appearance in federal court today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Youlee Yim You. He was arraigned, pleaded not guilty, and ordered detained pending a three-day jury trial scheduled to begin on August 16. 2022. If convicted, Riess faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison, three years’ supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. Riess also faces six counts of disorderly conduct in Washington County Circuit Court. Administrators and parents of the affected elementary school have been notified of Riess’s arrest. No known active threat exists. U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon made the announcement. This case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Sherwood Police Department, and Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Natalie K. Wight is prosecuting the case. An indictment is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Anyone with information about real or perceived threats of violence should call the FBI at (503) 224-4181 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. For immediate threats to life and safety, please call 9-1-1.
Identities released of those involved in the Southern Humboldt crash

SOUTHERN HUMBOLDT, Calif. (KIEM)- We are learning new details tonight about that deadly SUV and motorcycle collision on highway 101 in Southern Humboldt County earlier this week. The CHP has now released the identity of the two drivers killed in the wreck. The driver of the SUV were identified as Andreu Shawne Batholic from Eureka […] The post Identities released of those involved in the Southern Humboldt crash appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
to the idiots I honked at for running 2 red lights

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I don't care about "the law" ... you're going to fucking hurt someone, man. If you enjoy articles like this, please help the Mercury continue our mission of providing...
