Accidents Reports In Hillsboro

At 11:25 p.m. on May 29, a 2008 Toyota Sienna driven by David A. Spencer, 65, of Lincoln, Nebraska, struck a kayak that had fallen from a vehicle that had been transporting it.
Nearly two months after a crash involving five Southridge High School students on Tualatin Valley Highway, Washington County Deputy Michael Trotter is back home where he will continue extensive rehabilitation.
MILWAUKIE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a person is dead following a police pursuit and shooting in Milwaukie, Oregon. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office reported on Twitter that the shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday. Deputies and Oregon State Police troopers were involved. The sheriff’s office said...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A teenager was injured in a shooting in Old Town early Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just before 2 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to Northwest Second Avenue and Northwest Davis Street. When they arrived, they found a crime scene with shell casings.
Chief Chuck Lovell joined Eye on Northwest Politics to discuss the problems facing the Portland Police Bureau, including an ongoing wave of gun violence, a severely shorthanded roster and low morale among officers.
MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and Oregon State Police troopers were involved in an officer-involved shooting in Milwaukie early Saturday morning. On Twitter, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office states “On Saturday, June 18, 2022 shortly before 1:00 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and...
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – PORTLAND, Ore.—A federal grand jury in Portland has returned an indictment charging a Tigard, Oregon man with threatening a mass shooting at a local elementary school. Brandon Richard Riess, 26, has been charged with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. According to court documents, on May 15, 2022, Riess submitted to a federal agency multiple electronic messages threatening a mass shooting at a Portland area elementary school. On May 16, 2022, law enforcement arrested Riess at his apartment in Tigard. Prior to his arrest, Riess admitted to sending the threatening messages and owning a pistol that was taken away several years earlier by his parents. Riess made his initial appearance in federal court today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Youlee Yim You. He was arraigned, pleaded not guilty, and ordered detained pending a three-day jury trial scheduled to begin on August 16. 2022. If convicted, Riess faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison, three years’ supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. Riess also faces six counts of disorderly conduct in Washington County Circuit Court. Administrators and parents of the affected elementary school have been notified of Riess’s arrest. No known active threat exists. U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon made the announcement. This case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Sherwood Police Department, and Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Natalie K. Wight is prosecuting the case. An indictment is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Anyone with information about real or perceived threats of violence should call the FBI at (503) 224-4181 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. For immediate threats to life and safety, please call 9-1-1.
PORTLAND, Oregon — For 10 days next month, Eugene, Oregon will be the center of the track and field world. The college town will be hosting some of the world's best athletes for the World Athletics Championships. It will be from July 15-24 at the University of Oregon's Hayward Field.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Metal shovels filled with burned clothing and garbage scrape against the cement sidewalk as a crew from Central City Concern cleans debris from a homeless tent site. The debris is from a fire that broke out at the camp site on the corner of Southeast 33rd...
Closures and schedule changes for Juneteenth. The federal holiday is observed Monday, June 20. Here’s how libraries, government offices, the U.S. Postal Service and transportation services have adjusted schedules. Government offices:. Federal offices and courts - closed Monday. Oregon and Washington state offices and courts - closed Monday. Portland...
SOUTHERN HUMBOLDT, Calif. (KIEM)- We are learning new details tonight about that deadly SUV and motorcycle collision on highway 101 in Southern Humboldt County earlier this week. The CHP has now released the identity of the two drivers killed in the wreck. The driver of the SUV were identified as Andreu Shawne Batholic from Eureka […]
PORTLAND, Ore. — Forecasters say they’ve had reports of three funnel clouds on Saturday, telling people to “seek shelter” if they see one on the chance that it could briefly touch down. The National Weather Service – Portland said two of the funnel clouds were seen...
