Hillsboro, OR

Legacy List With Matt Paxton Films In Hillsboro

By Neon Martin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA home in Hillsboro was the setting for filming a public television series called “Legacy List with Matt Paxton” last week at the home of Cheryl and Stephen Caldwell. After becoming fans of the show, the Caldwells approached the production to see if they would be interested in documenting the process...

Matt Paxton
#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Caldwells#The Times Mirror
