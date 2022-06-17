Eva Mendes Had The Best Reaction To Ryan Gosling's Debut As Ken In "Barbie"

Related
Eva Mendes Reacts to Ryan Gosling's First Character Photo from Barbie Movie: 'That's My Ken'
Eva Mendes couldn't be prouder of her doll Ryan Gosling. The 48-year-old actress raved on Instagram Wednesday about her longtime partner's transformation into Ken for the upcoming Greta Gerwig-directed live-action Barbie movie, also starring Margot Robbie in the title role. Re-sharing the snapshot posted by Warner Bros. Pictures earlier that...
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes’ Relationship Timeline: From Friendship to Romance
See how Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' romance has evolved from their first Disney trip, to their first red carpet together, and more!
Jennifer Lopez Serves Edgy Glamour in a Passionate Dress & 7-Inch Heels at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022
Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez could give a masterclass on red carpet fashion. After all, the star’s red carpet style was literally the inspiration for Google Images because everyone wanted to see that Versace jungle dress from the 2000 Grammys. More than two decades after that iconic style moment, Lopez is ready to inspire more image searches with her latest red carpet look. To attend the MTV Movie & TV Awards today in Los Angeles, the 52-year-old star wore a black dress by Mônot featuring a leather top that was equal parts sexy and edgy. The dress featured...
Ryan Gosling's First Photo as Ken Has Us Wondering If They'd Ever Let a 41-Year-Old Actress Play Barbie
Click here to read the full article. Hysterical laughter, stunned silence, and enthused fangirling were among the various reactions when Ryan Gosling’s first photo as Ken in the upcoming Barbie movie was released — but the most notable reaction is being overlooked, in typical fashion for its subject matter. Gosling, 41, was cast to play Barbie’s iconic boyfriend alongside Margot Robbie, 31, as the legendary doll herself. While we love Gosling due to his frequent role as the irresistible love interest (Noah Calhoun and Jacob Palmer, we’re looking at you) and his undeniable good looks and charisma, we can’t help but...
RELATED PEOPLE
See Every Photo from Britney Spears' Romantic Wedding to Sam Asghari
The pop star tied the knot in front of a star-studded guest list, including Madonna, Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez.
She's found her Material Girl! Ozark star Julia Garner has been 'offered the role of Madonna' in upcoming biopic directed by the Queen of Pop herself
It's the role that every young actress in Hollywood has been gunning for. But it looks as though Ozark's star Julia Garner is the chosen the one to play Madonna - after a Tuesday report claimed she's now been officially offered the star-making role. However, it is not yet clear...
Ryan Seacrest & Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Make Red Carpet Debut At Jennifer Lopez Movie Premiere
Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend Aubrey Paige made their red carpet debut as a couple on June 8. The duo stepped out for the premiere of Jennifer Lopez’s documentary Halftime at the Tribeca Festival in New York. Ryan, 47, and Aubrey, 24, lovingly wrapped their arms around each other on the carpet and flashed smiles for the cameras. The American Idol host looked dapper in a white button up shirt and a navy, striped suit jacket, along with a pair of dark gray pants. His Instagram influencer girlfriend, meanwhile, stunned in a colorful maxi dress.
‘Entertainment Tonight’ Anchors Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner to Host This Year’s Daytime Emmys
Click here to read the full article. The Daytime Emmys will feature new hosts this year, but the ceremony is still keeping it inside the CBS universe. “Entertainment Tonight” anchors Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner have been tapped to host the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24. They take over for “The Talk” panelist Sheryl Underwood has previously hosted the show the most in recent years — either by herself, with her “Talk” co-stars, or with Mario Lopez. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences jointly announced the hosts on Monday morning with CBS. Turner (who also hosts...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Support Friend Taylor Swift At Her ‘All Too Well’ Premiere: Photos
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are certainly the tried-and-true friends one would want in their corner. And Taylor Swift just happens to be the lucky recipient of such an honor! The gorgeous Hollywood couple were spotted supporting their songwriting BFF at the premiere of Taylor’s All Too Well: The Short Film at the Tribeca Film Festival In New York on Saturday, June 11. The event, billed as “A Conversation with Taylor Swift,” will also include the “Shake It Off” hitmaker giving a speech on her filmmaking approach.
Producing Team Behind ‘Ellen’ Returning With Jennifer Hudson-Led Talk Show in September
The multi-talented Jennifer Hudson is returning to the small screen to host her own talk show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” premiering Sept. 12. The recent EGOT winner’s new series has set the Daytime Emmy-winning team of Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Corey Palent (“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”) as executive producers and showrunners. The upcoming show has been cleared in more than 95% of the country, and is heading into national syndication this fall. Fox TV stations will serve as its primary home and the show hails from Warner Bros.
Former One Direction Members’ Dating Histories: Gigi Hadid, Olivia Wilde, Selena Gomez and More!
Still the one! One Direction may have hit pause on their music together, but band members Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik have continued to hit play when it comes to romance. Malik's relationship with fellow English singer Perrie Edwards was a fan-favorite as the couple started dating in 2011 […]
35 Actors Who Have Given Such Great Performances, People Think We'll Consider Them Some Of The Best Actors Ever Someday
There is no doubt in my mind that Saoirse Ronan will win an Oscar.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rachel Bilson’s Dating History: Adam Brody, Hayden Christensen and Bill Hader
Rachel Bilson is still looking for her happily ever after — but her dating history would impress even Summer Roberts. Bilson was linked to Adam Brody, her onscreen love interest on The O.C., during the Fox show’s four-season run. “We always have a lot to talk about, and we tell each other everything,” she gushed […]
Selena Gomez says Britney Spears' wedding was 'beautiful' and Britney and Sam Asghari served 'finger foods'
Gomez was one of several celebrities that got to attend the wedding at Britney Spears' home last week.
Naomi Watts & Liev Schrieber Reunite For Child Kai’s Graduation: ‘Modern Family’
Naomi Watts and Liev Schrieber celebrated their child Kai’s graduation on Wednesday, June 15. Naomi, 53, and Liev, 54, who were together for over a decade each posted photos of themselves with the 13-year-old grad. Each shared sweet photos congratulating Kai, while Naomi also shared a photo with their older son Sasha, 15, and her boyfriend Billy Crudup, 53, and Liev’s girlfriend Taylor Neisen, 30.
This Woman Went Viral After Responding To A Man Who Called Out Her "Valley Girl Accent," And I've Never Even Thought About Why Women Use Uptalk
"They're so lost in the sauce of sexism that they don't even realize the real reason they're upset."
Tony Awards 2022: See red carpet style moments from Ariana DeBose and more
See what celebrities like Ariana DeBose, Jessica Chastain and more wore for the 2022 Tony Awards red carpet.
ETOnline.com
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Show Some PDA While Out in London
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are displaying some major PDA! The couple was spotted out and about in North London on Monday, and was seen parting ways with several hugs and kisses. Both Styles, 28, and Wilde, 38, were dressed casually for their outing, with the singer sporting shorts, a...
BuzzFeed
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
724K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0