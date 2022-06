The number of investor-bought homes has skyrocketed in Greater Philadelphia, with the metro area seeing the largest increases in investor purchases in the nation. Investors bought some $349.5 million in homes in the Philadelphia area during the first quarter of the year with 1,898 purchases. That was a 55% spike in the number of investor purchases compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 and a 116% jump year-over-year, according to a recent report from Redfin Corp. Both increases were by far the biggest among the 40 metros analyzed by the Seattle-based real estate company. Virginia Beach had the second-highest year-over-year increase nationally at 68.5%.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO