NJ Transit Cancels 33 Trains Citing 'Illegal Job Action' Among Engineers

NJ Transit train. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

New Jersey commuters were left scrambling Friday, June 17 morning as NJ Transit canceled 33 trains.

Fourteen of those lines were canceled due to engineer availability while it was unclear why the remaining were canceled. The cancelations were made on the Main-Bergen County, Montclair-Boonton, Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast lines.

NJ Transit said the shortage was caused by "illegal job action" taken by the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLE&T).

"With today’s engineer call outs at nearly triple the rate of an average weekday, it is clear that this is the result of an illegal job action," NJT said.

"NJ TRANSIT is disappointed that the union would perpetrate such an act on the more than 100,000 commuters who depend on NJ TRANSIT rail service every day. We intend to explore all legal remedies in response to this illegal and irresponsible action."

BLET did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment.

Rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by NJ TRANSIT bus, light rail, private carrier buses and PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd St.

