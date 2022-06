STARKVILLE – Mississippi State head softball coach Samantha Ricketts announced the signing of outfielder Kiersten Landers, a graduate transfer from Florida State, on Monday. Landers brings veteran experience after playing a key role on the Seminoles' 2021 National Runner-Up team. She is perhaps most well-known for her pinch-hit walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth of the Super Regional against LSU that sent Florida State to Oklahoma City.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO