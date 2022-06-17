West Nyack man charged with murder of man who went missing in Greenwood Lake

A West Nyack man has been charged with murder in connection to a man who went missing in Greenwood Lake.

Joseph Janulewicz is accused of killing 55-year-old Brian Romney who was reported missing by his parents on June 8. They last had contact with Romney the day before.

Originally a missing persons case, it was handed over to state police after foul play was suspected.

Romney's body was found later in Janulewicz’s West Nyack home.

Janulewicz was arrested Wednesday and charged today with murder in the second degree,

He pleaded not guilty.

Investigators were seen combing the crime scene Friday.

Neighbors said they were shocked to hear of a crime like this happening in their usually quiet neighborhood.

"Its very surprising," said Chris Robinson who lives nearby. "I hadn't seen anything unusual, all the people going in and out were doing their usual thing."

Police are not releasing details of Romney's manner of death nor a motive for the murder.

Janulewicz is being held at the Rockland County jail.

The case will be heard by a grand jury next Tuesday where Janulewicz is expected to testify.

He is expected to appear in Clarkstown Town Court next Wednesday.