Saline County, AR

SALINE COUNTY "FLIPS THE SWITCH" ON SOLAR ENERGY

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday, June 16th, Saline County "Flipped the Switch" on a new solar array located on...

KTLO

$863K awarded during Arkansas Rural Development Summit

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission’s (AEDC) Rural Services Division recently awarded grants totaling $863,010 to 37 Arkansas cities and counties through two grant programs, and a number of area cities were included in the awards.The grants were presented to recipients during the Arkansas Rural Development Summit, held May 12 at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.
KATV

Arkansas Banker: Feds must use interest rate hikes to contain inflation

LITTLE ROCK (TBP) — Davy Carter has a pretty good seat to gauge the local, state, and national economies. From his perch as Northeast Arkansas regional president for Centennial Bank and as a director on the Memphis branch board of directors of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, Carter collects a lot of qualitative and quantitative data.
ualrpublicradio.org

City of Little Rock debuts new public safety app

The City of Little Rock is introducing a new tool to fight crime. At a press conference Thursday, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced a new safety app called YourLRPD. He says it's designed to be a “one-stop-shop” for safety needs across the city. “App users will be available...
magnoliareporter.com

VA Regional Office announces virtual claims clinic

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold its next virtual claims clinic on Thursday, June 23. During the upcoming Virtual Claims Clinic, veterans may speak to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office who are ready to assist them with specific questions regarding VA benefits claims. The clinic...
ualrpublicradio.org

Rep. Tippi McCullough reelected as Arkansas House minority leader

State Rep. Tippi McCullough of Little Rock has been reelected as the Arkansas House of Representatives minority leader for the state Democratic Party. She was first elected to the position in 2020 and will remain as minority leader until 2024. "I’m honored to serve my colleagues in the state House...
travelnowsmart.com

The Nearest Airport to Hot Springs, Arkansas

If you are planning a trip to Hot Springs, Arkansas, you can fly into the Memorial Field Airport. This airport is located just three miles outside the city, in Garland County. The airport serves both Hot Springs and the nearby Hot Springs National Park. Regardless of which one you choose, you’ll be in a great location for your getaway. Getting to Hot Springs is easy when you know where to go!
travelnowsmart.com

Cabins on Lake Hamilton Near Hot Springs, Arkansas

If you want to spend your vacation near the beautiful waters of Lake Hamilton, then look for cabins that are just a few miles away. There are a variety of options for your getaway, but if you want to get away from it all and still be close to town, you should stay in a log cabin. The Hot Springs Log Cabin features a one-bedroom plus loft with warm wood finishes and barn accents. You can also find a fully equipped kitchen in this cabin. Besides that, it’s conveniently located near downtown Hot Springs. It also features a large trellis for comfortable outdoor seating. If you’re a watersports enthusiast, this is the perfect cabin for you.
onlyinark.com

Historic Motor Courts of Hot Springs

As a kid born in the 1980s, I probably wouldn’t have ever known about motor courts if I hadn’t seen the movie “It Happened One Night.” This classic movie stars Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert. Without giving away too much, it’s about a couple driving cross country and staying overnight in motor courts. I was scandalized when I was little. This unmarried couple slept in the same room with a sheet hung between them for privacy. It makes me chuckle now that I found it shocking, especially considering this movie was a post Hay’s Code production and featured fully clothed characters, twin beds and nary a passionate kiss.
