Uvalde – Letter to the Editor

ABC News thought it was — in the words of George Stephanopoulos — “too ugly” and “too dangerous” and declined to show it on air. So U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) tweeted it Sunday night, letting us all see the threatening letter that recently came to his wife. Sofia, at the home where they live with Christian, their 5-month-old son. It greets her with a profane sexual slur. Then it gets worse: ...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 28 MINUTES AGO