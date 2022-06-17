ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

City’s ever-changing plans for the Yacht Club are seriously lacking

capecoralbreeze.com
 4 days ago

Thank you to the Cape Coral Breeze for the 60th anniversary Yacht Club insert in the June 10, 2022, issue. It was so cool to see what the Yacht Club development looked like from the air in 1958 when it was only bounded by Cape Coral Parkway on the north and...

www.capecoralbreeze.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gulfshorebusiness.com

Previous Everglades Wonder Gardens restaurant facing demolition

After the Bonita Springs City Council unanimously decided recently to pursue demolishing the former Everglades Wonder Gardens restaurant on Old 41 Road, the city’s Historic Preservation Board and Historical Society have been speaking out strongly to save the building. City Council based its decision on the high cost necessary...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sanibel Causeway improvements before Independence Day weekend

Improvements like more parking shaded pavilions, and more restrooms are coming to Sanibel Causeway. Nearby the beach construction is underway which isn’t deterring people from enjoying the beach. What could have stopped them was paying for parking. That was an idea the county floated as a possibility when crews...
SANIBEL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cape Coral development sells for $14.65 million

Latigo Cape Coral LLC purchased the Noble Vines development, 1434 SW Second St. and 1437 SW Fifth St., in Cape Coral from NV Cape Coral LLC for $14.65 million. Gary Tasman and Shawn Stoneburner of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the buyer.
CAPE CORAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
gulfshorebusiness.com

Poppa Don’s Italian Deli opens in Cape Coral

Poppa Don’s Italian Deli & Catering, a New York-style deli, held its grand opening Saturday at 2924 Del Prado Blvd. S., Suite 5, in Cape Coral. Owned by Jennifer Castori, Poppa Don’s offers homemade pasta and potato salads as well as hot and cold subs and specialty sandwiches. The deli is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Heavy flooding after Monday’s downpour in Cape Coral neighborhoods

All of Monday’s rain that swept through Southwest Florida caused heavy flooding in parts of Cape Coral. The four-way intersection on Andalusia Blvd. and East Diplomat Pkwy. seemed to become a river. Todd Schulte, Cape Coral resident said, “I think it’s kind of crazy. I mean, when it rains...
CAPE CORAL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Car Parking#West Side#The Yacht Club#Cape Coral Parkway#The Tony Rotino Center
Mysuncoast.com

Venice announces July 4 holiday closures

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice announced Monday that City Hall and other city buildings will be closed Monday, July 4, for the observance of the Independence Day holiday. Garbage, yard waste and recyclables will not be collected on July 4. Garbage, yard waste and recyclables will be...
VENICE, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

New concession stand coming to Lowdermilk Park

Naples City Council awarded a new concession contract to Tavern on the Bay for Lowdermilk Park, replacing Rita’s Beach Cafe, which had a contract that expired on May 31. The city awarded Tavern on the Bay a three-year contract with two one-year extensions. Cosmo’s on the Naples Pier had its contract renewed for the same length of time. The city receives 25% of the concession stand’s proceeds, with the funds going to beach maintenance.
NAPLES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
cityscoop.us

Naples, FL – Professional Paver Cleaning Services at Power Washing Company

SYNOPSIS: The good news is that Under Pressure Cleaning & Sealing Services has the equipment and expertise to help you keep your pavers in top condition. Our professional paver cleaning services. Learn more. Professional Paver Cleaning Services at Power Wash. BY: Peter LeBlanc, Under Pressure Cleaning & Sealing Services. Need...
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Flurry of ice cream shops opening in Naples area

Just in time for the first day of summer this week and National Ice Cream Month in July, new local ice cream shops are opening with a flurry. Scoops Ice Cream & Acai Bowls opened its third location this spring in East Naples. Co-owners Brandy and Zach Mersch launched their first store three years ago in Pebblebrooke Center followed by a Green Tree Center location in North Naples. Their third shop will have its grand opening this summer next to Empire Bagel Factory in the Flash Car Wash food court, 9995 Tamiami Trail E. The locally owned business won’t have all of Scoop’s 75 flavors of ice cream there but it will have a good selection and offer acai bowls and milkshakes, Zach Mersch said.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Home Depot, Wawa, hotels, more planned for Alico Road, I-75 area

Over the past year, the headquarters for the cancer diagnostics company NeoGenomics, food distributor Scotlynn and the eye care facility of Dr. Jonathan Frantz all have been completed at the northwest corner of where Interstate 75 and Alico Road meet. All of that construction was just the tip of the...
LEE COUNTY, FL
snapshotsincursive.com

Nauti Parrot Oasis in Fort Myers, Florida

Dining Outside the Home: Nauti Parrot Oasis in Fort Myers, Florida! Have you ever been on your way to someplace else and noticed an open-air thatched roof tiki hut that just so happens to offer live music, serve bar bites, and keep the drinks cold? The Nauti Parrot Oasis is open every day for that getaway you’re seeking. They invite music lovers to drop by anytime. And, to be honest, you can get quite a variety of food from pizza and wings to lasagna and veal piccata. The entertainment changes often, yes even during the afternoon. There’s a nice little waterfall fountain for ambiance as well as tiki totem poles offering hospitality. Conversation is encouraged, but not required. For laidback island fun and a positive outlook on life, escape to this hideaway resting place in plain sight.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

North Naples woman records bear roaming her neighborhood

A bear was caught taking a stroll in the Milano community of North Naples Sunday morning. Resident Vanessa Walker said, “We were just pulling in from church from First Naples, and all of a sudden, I just look and this huge bear is coming out from between two houses. It was humongous. I immediately knew it was a bear, and it was not stopping.”
NAPLES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy