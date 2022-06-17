Happy Endings “Off Duty Firefighter”

A man in Pennsylvania man died after he attempted to light a cigarette while using an oxygen concentrator at his home in North Coventry Township.In a statement, the North Coventry Township Police Department said that the incident occurred on 17 June at the man’s residence on Mt Zion Avenue.Authorities said that they had attempted to administer CPR to the victim when they arrived at the scene and that he was then taken to the hospital.“Upon arrival, medics from Goodwill Ambulance were on scene performing CPR to the male victim. Police were advised that the male victim was attempting to...

ACCIDENTS ・ 41 MINUTES AGO