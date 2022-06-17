ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Adult Recess Returns to Downtown Midland

 4 days ago

June 17, 2022 – Grown-ups: It’s time to unleash your inner child! The City of Midland and the Downtown Development Authority are excited to announce the return of Adult Recess this summer in Downtown Midland. Adult Recess...

bigrapidsnews.com

Gladwin returns its pride celebration

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Gladwin County is calling on the LGBTQ+ community and allies alike for its return of the Pride March. Gladwin will host its second annual Pride March from noon to 4:30 p.m. at Gladwin City Park, which is located at 240 City Park Street.
GLADWIN, MI
99.1 WFMK

Fish Story: The Unique Taste That’s Gone From Michigan Forever

When I was a kid living near downtown Flint, my grandparents would drive up from Swartz Creek to pick me and my brother up and take us to church with them. Sundays were usually the only day of the week that we might get to eat out. Often times we'd go to KFC or McDonald's, but my favorite times were the ones that we got to go to Arthur Treacher's.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Owosso job fair to feature eight different area businesses

OWOSSO, MI -- A job fair in Owosso will bring together eight different business looking to hire prospective employees on the spot next week. The Owosso Multi-Employer Job Fair will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, at 1975 West M-21. People are encouraged to arrive at noon to review resumes and prepare for interviews. GST Michigan Works! is hosting the event.
OWOSSO, MI
bigrapidsnews.com

Business Matters: Great Lakes Bay Construction has 55 employees, serves customers in 5 states

Shawn Pnacek, 49, owns Great Lakes Bay Construction, Inc., with his partner and uncle, Patrick Pnacek. The headquarters is located at 2525 N. Eastman Road, at Monroe, in Midland. They offer design-build and general contracting for the commercial and industrial markets, serving customers in five states. They have 55 employees. Recent examples of their work locally include two design/build projects: the Records Retention Center for Dow on James Savage Road and the Early Explorers Day Care Facility and offices for Dr. Jackson and Dr. Bigelow, ophthalmologists, on Joseph Drive by the soccer complex. They also did the work on the Vascular Health Research Center on Main Street in downtown Midland.
MIDLAND, MI
flyfishings.art

Houghton Lake Depth Map

Houghton Lake Depth Map. Most of the holes are within 500 feet of shore. Online chart viewer is loading. Here you will find good fishing possibilities for walleye, pike, bass and bluegill. The community is situated on the southwest shore of. During past road constructions, sand was taken from the lake basin to provide fill.
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
100.7 WITL

Vintage Photos of Frankenmuth, Michigan: 1900-1940s

There's a lot more to the Saginaw County town of Frankenmuth than just chicken dinners, Bronner's, and beer, you know. According to Michigan Place Names, the town was founded in 1845 by a group of Lutherans from Bavaria, Germany. John Hubinger built a sawmill in 1847 and the town's first store in 1849. The post office popped up in 1851 and the town was on its way.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Sheriff: Father accused in Stanwood quadruple homicide

BIG RAPIDS — Police have identified a suspect in the quadruple homicide of a family of four last month in Stanwood. Charles Gillard, 51, of Austin Township, faces multiple charges in the shooting deaths of his wife, Dawn Gillard, 40, and their three children Katelynn Gillard, 6, Ronald Gillard, 4, and Joshua Gillard, 3.
STANWOOD, MI

