Adult Recess Returns to Downtown Midland

When I was a kid living near downtown Flint, my grandparents would drive up from Swartz Creek to pick me and my brother up and take us to church with them. Sundays were usually the only day of the week that we might get to eat out. Often times we'd go to KFC or McDonald's, but my favorite times were the ones that we got to go to Arthur Treacher's.

FLINT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO