Midland, MI

Landfill Disposal, Service Fees to Increase July 1, 2022

cityofmidlandmi.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 17, 2022 – City of Midland Landfill users are reminded that disposal fees and special services fees at the Landfill will increase effective July 1, 2022. Current and future fees for select waste types are...

cityofmidlandmi.gov

MIDLAND, MI
City
Midland, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Midland, MI
Government
OWOSSO, MI
MICHIGAN STATE
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
BAY CITY, MI
REESE, MI
DETROIT, MI
MICHIGAN STATE
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI

