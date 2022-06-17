Landfill Disposal, Service Fees to Increase July 1, 2022

Shawn Pnacek, 49, owns Great Lakes Bay Construction, Inc., with his partner and uncle, Patrick Pnacek. The headquarters is located at 2525 N. Eastman Road, at Monroe, in Midland. They offer design-build and general contracting for the commercial and industrial markets, serving customers in five states. They have 55 employees. Recent examples of their work locally include two design/build projects: the Records Retention Center for Dow on James Savage Road and the Early Explorers Day Care Facility and offices for Dr. Jackson and Dr. Bigelow, ophthalmologists, on Joseph Drive by the soccer complex. They also did the work on the Vascular Health Research Center on Main Street in downtown Midland.

MIDLAND, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO