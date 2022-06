Over the past two years, the world of work has changed dramatically, perhaps irrevocably, but one thing is certain: flexible work is here to stay. On the topic of hybrid work, experts have warned against the risk of generalizing hybrid work and argued that ‘one size fits one.’ Companies will lose talent if they think they can go back to pre-Covid workplace rules, because candidates want flexibility. The future of hybrid work now requires companies to reimagine the employee experience and decide what hybrid work should look like.

