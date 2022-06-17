ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

City Council preview for June 21

Fort Worth, Texas
Fort Worth, Texas
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37MsCx_0gE4EnDB00

The Fort Worth City Council will conduct a work session at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, in Room 2020 at City Hall, 200 Texas St.

  • Informal reports: Fourth of July fireworks complaints; update on the city’s COVID-19 response; residential solid waste rate and revenue history; application process for Crime Control & Prevention District funding; overview and roles of FWPD school resource officers; notification of emergency events in council districts; female FWFD recruitment, fitness requirements and hiring data; washout rates of male recruits and the ability to have non-firefighters assist with recruiting efforts; monthly development activity report; 2022 transportation impact fee study update; city facility naming policy and processes; feasibility of increasing the number of days city pools are open; Fort Worth’s international profile and evaluating the need for a Global Fort Worth; Lancaster-Lamar mixed-use amendment; Office of Police Oversight Monitor 2020-21 inaugural biennial report; proposal to combine the commercial and residential zoning boards of adjustment.
  • Presentations: Update on promotion of Community Development Financial Institutions; ARPA update; update on proposed African American Museum and Cultural Center; budget process update; update on public art program.

