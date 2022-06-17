Huge yard sale

WATSON- A Lewis County man is faced with a pair of accusations that trace back to an alleged domestic incident over the weekend, authorities say. It was right around 9:00 a.m. Sunday when the New York State Police in Lowville arrested Randy R. Grimmer, 39, of Lowville, NY. He is formally charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault (recklessly causing physical injury) and unlawful imprisonment in the second-degree.

LEWIS COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO