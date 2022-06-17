Huge yard sale

BOONVILLE- The Boonville Farmer's Market is returning to Erwin Park this summer, but you'll have to visit the vendors towards the upper pavilions instead of the lower one. The first thing farmer's market organizer Patti McDaniel wants listeners to know is that the location, although still in Erwin Park, has been altered slightly.
WATERTOWN- Multi-platinum country music superstar Brantley Gilbert is aimed to hit the stage live in the North Country as part of the 2022 Car-Freshener / FX Caprara Family of Car Dealerships 2022 Summer Concert Series. Presented by DPAO, Carthage Area Hospital and Watertown Savings Bank, the show is slated for...
UPDATE: The operator of the grey Volkswagen Jetta was incorrectly stated, and is identified as Christopher Beasock. According to Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol; On June 20, 2022 at about 0636 AM, Deputies responded to State Route 26 at Stokes-Lee Center Rd in the Town of Lee for a reported two car personal injury motor vehicle accident.
WEST TURIN- A North Country resident is accused of intoxicated driving in Lewis County, authorities say. It was shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday when the New York State Police arrested and charged Gabriel M. Whitman, 24, of Fort Drum, NY with one count each of aggravated DWI and DWI (first-offense).
ONEIDA COUNTY- State Police investigators in Oneida are attempting to locate a 1991 Honda Nighthawk 750 motorcycle (red in color) that was stolen from 6018 W. Ava Rd in the town of Ava. The motorcycle registration is 72DW06 (VIN JH2RC3802MM003637). There is an “MTOTD” logo sticker on the left side....
ROME- A woman from Boonville, NY is accused of possessing a quantity of pills during a traffic stop, authorities say. Kendal L. Rhone, 22, is officially charged with criminally possessing a controlled substance in the seventh-degree, according to Rome City Police Department. It was shortly after 1:00 a.m. Sunday, June...
ROME- A man from Northern Oneida County is accused of possessing cocaine and methamphetamine after police conducted a traffic stop in the city of Rome, NY last week, authorities say. Dustin Eaton, 30, of Boonville, NY is officially charged with criminally possessing a controlled substance in the fourth and fifth-degrees,...
WATSON- A Lewis County man is faced with a pair of accusations that trace back to an alleged domestic incident over the weekend, authorities say. It was right around 9:00 a.m. Sunday when the New York State Police in Lowville arrested Randy R. Grimmer, 39, of Lowville, NY. He is formally charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault (recklessly causing physical injury) and unlawful imprisonment in the second-degree.
