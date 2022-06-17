Download MyFW app to report issues

Fort Worth residents and visitors have a quick and easy way to report issues to the city.

After downloading the MyFW app, users can provide a brief description, photos and use a map-based location feature to submit issues like graffiti, potholes or high grass. Once submitted, the request will go directly to the appropriate city work team for a quick response. The user can view the status of the request in the app and receive a notification when the work is complete.

MyFW also saves time and money by automating many employee tasks. It saves gas and eliminates travel by enabling city staff to instantly upload reports and photo documentation from the worksite. Employees can initiate work orders from their office or in the field.

Download MyFW on the App Store or Google Play.

Get articles like this in your inbox. Subscribe to City News.