The Nassau County Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident on Wantagh Avenue in Wantagh on Sunday afternoon. Police said the motorcycle was heading north on Wantagh Avenue when it struck a Ford pickup truck near Lea Ann Terrace. Authorities identified the motorcyclist as Michael Bozzo, 49, of Wantagh, who was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

WANTAGH, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO