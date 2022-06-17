ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, IN

SUNNY’S MORNING BRAINTEASER 06/17/22

By Ty Hunter
wbdc.us
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePharmacists say THIS is the number one question they are asked....

wbdc.us



WEHT/WTVW

Calling all dads out to celebrate Dad Fest

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Newburgh is throwing a party to celebrate dads on Father’s Day. Dad Fest is happening at Friedman Park on June 19 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. There will be food trucks, inflatables, and “Dad Island.” Dad Island is a dad-only space where any father can stop by a meat station […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WBKR

Wife of Indiana City Founder Buried Under a Parking Lot

A few blocks east of the Ohio River in downtown Evansville sits a parking lot. On the surface, it looks no different than any of the other many parking lots that dot the downtown landscape. Chances are, if you're a resident, you've driven or walked past this lot on many, many occasions. You may have even parked in it a time or two to attend an event. But, beneath its cracked, blacktop surface, this lot is unlike any other.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Indiana Residents: Your Smart Thermostat is Slowly Making Your Home Hotter

We are in the middle of a heat wave here in the Evansville area, and if you have a smart thermostat in your home, it could be making it even hotter inside. You are most likely running your air conditioner a lot right now. It's hot and humid outside and the last thing you want is for it to feel the same inside of your house. However, if you have a smart thermostat installed in your home, you might find that it isn't as cool inside as you'd like for it to be.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

The Milk Barn Cafe moving into former Read St. BBQ building

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local donut and coffee business has traded in their red food truck trailer for a permanent building. The Milk Barn Cafe announced they bought the former Read Street BBQ building in Evansville. There is a tentative opening date of July 4, but they say that...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

How to Stop Your Fresh Produce from Quickly Going Bad

Okay, tangent - Let me just brag on Cecil Farms for a moment. I'm definitely not knocking grocery store produce. I am thankful I have access to it. But there is something about locally-grown fresh produce that is so good. One of life's greatest treasures is cutting into a tomato that has been grown in real dirt under the sun.
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Home smashed by tree during severe weather in Evansville

A home in Evansville, Indiana, was badly damaged by a large tree during severe weather that swept through the area on Friday morning. It happened at a home near the intersection of Powell Avenue and Garvin Street. Our 44News crew at the scene could see where the large tree had...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Home built in early 1900s damaged by decades-old tree in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Near Engelbrecht Orchard, a tree limb has gone through the roof of a home, leaving a hole that’s now leaking through the family’s attic. Connie Engelbrecht-Almond tells 14 News she was asleep when the house started shaking. She stayed in her bed until it stopped, then she discovered the hole in her roof.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Evansville Has Some of the Lowest Gas Prices in Indiana on Average

Here's a little, small, tiny, shred of goodish news for you today!. Everything is on the rise right now, and that's especially true for gas prices. To be honest, I've lived in the Tri-State area my entire life, and I genuinely cannot remember ever seeing gas hit $5/ gallon until now. I know the high gas prices can put quite the financial strain on people, especially when you live in an area like the Tri-State where we rely on driving to our destinations more than public transport or walking. While I, unfortunately, don't have all the answers, I did find something interesting, on average Evansville has the lowest gas prices in the state of Indiana.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Little Thunder Regatta roars over Evansville waters

EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) — With 40 years of whooshing along local waters, River City Racing is holding its annual 2022 Little Thunder Regatta this weekend. Officials say some of the remote control boats can hit speeds of 75 mph, requiring nets to be set up around the lake for safety. This year’s event is being […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

D&M Family Foods closing after over 40 years of business

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A long-running Henderson staple is going to be closing its doors at the end of this month after over 40 years in business. Jon Floyd has been running D&M Family Foods since he was 21 years old, and has worked in grocery stores since he was 11. Floyd says he’ll be selling the property and that will leave him enough to retire.
HENDERSON, KY
WTVW

Tri-State celebrates summer festivals, despite heatwave

(WEHT)- The temperatures are rising, which isn’t surprising, and some might even say it feels like a tropical heatwave in the Tri-State. But despite high temperatures and seemingly even higher humidity, Tri-Staters young and old came to area summer festivals like Haubstadt’s Sommerfest and Henderson’s WC Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Ellis Park set to begin construction on Owensboro entertainment venue

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Ellis Park campus will soon be coming to Owensboro. It will be located on the corner of Frederica Street and Southtown Boulevard. Ellis Park officials say they plan to initially open the new venue with historical racing machines (HRM), simulcast betting, a viewing area, as well as a new race and sports-themed restaurant.
OWENSBORO, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Watch Wild Video of Powerline Arcing During Evansville Storms on Friday Morning

On Friday morning we saw strong winds and some storms move through the Tri-State area. I don't know about you, but at my house, it was an eventful morning (more on that later). Many folks around the Tri-State started their Friday morning off with power flickers and some even lost power. One person even caught powerlines near their house arcing (which kind of looks like an explosion).
EVANSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Owner of southern Indiana pool company arrested on theft charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owner of a southern Indiana pool company was arrested Tuesday on charges of theft after authorities said he stole tens of thousands of dollars from customers for services he didn't provide. Cameron Reas, the owner of Clark County-based RPM Pools, was taken into custody June...
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville loses a retired K9 officer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Southern Indiana Police Canine Association Inc. (SIPCA) says it is saddened to announce the passing of one of its retired K9 Officers, Evansville Police Department K9 Qaos, pronounced “chaos.” SIPCA says K9 Qaos was a force to be reckoned with. SIPCA says K9 Qaos hit the streets in 2012 and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Police: Drunk driver crashes in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say they were called to a crash Friday night in Evansville. It happened around 8 p.m. at Oak Grove Road and Enterprise Drive. They say a car ran off the road into a ditch. Police say the driver, 21-year-old Haley Lambert, told them she was...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Man accused of hitting victim in the head with hatchet

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing a charge of battery with a deadly weapon after police say he hit another man in the head with a hatchet. They say it happened just before 3 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Southeast Eighth Street. Police say while...
EVANSVILLE, IN

