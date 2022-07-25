When does Fortnite Season 4 start? Here's everything we know so far

When does Fortnite Season 4 start is something that certain players will already be thinking about, and even though there's still a significant time until it arrives it doesn't hurt to consider where the battle royale could go next, and what theme could run through the Season 4 Battle Pass. As the situation currently stands on the island, the Imagined Order have been driven out and everyone in Fortnite is enjoying some chilled party vibes – though there are some strange events occurring as the roots of the Reality Tree begin altering the layout of certain locations as they spread out and sprout, which could have a more pronounced effect as their influence expands. If you're looking ahead to what Fortnite Season 4 in Chapter 3 may bring, then here's everything we know about it so far.

When does Fortnite Season 4 start in Chapter 3?

The Fortnite Season 4 release date hasn't been officially confirmed, but according to the Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass, as seen on the Epic Games website and the in-game message on the Battle Pass screen, we can determine the current Season 3 Battle Pass will end on September 17, 2022. This means that the Fortnite Season 4 start date will most likely be around Sunday September 18, 2022 following the usual downtime for the transition, but it will be a while before we receive official confirmation on this.

What will be the biggest changes made for Fortnite Season 4?

There have been some pretty big changes in the battle royale of late, with a whole new Zero Build mode emerging as a permanent fixture and a long-running battle between the Imagined Order and the Seven concluding (for now). Heading into Season 3 the mood has changed significantly, with a party atmosphere taking over the island and giant mushrooms along with Fortnite Reality Seeds emerging in a fresh biome thanks to powers leeching through the rivers from the Fortnite Zero Point . It's unlikely that we'll be Vibin' forever, so be prepared for the mood to change as we head to Fortnite Season 4. The Imagined Order may currently be gone, but they certainly haven't been forgotten.

How much will the Fortnite Season 4 Battle Pass cost?

Fortnite is free to play, but buying the Battle Pass will get you loads of additional rewards. The Fortnite Season 4 Battle Pass will likely be available for the usual 950 V-Bucks, which means it will be enough to purchase the smallest V-Bucks bundle in the Fortnite store, priced at $7.99 / £6.49 to get you 1,000 V-Bucks.

It's possible to get a head start by buying the Battle Bundle upgrade. This will get you to Tier 25 on the Battle Pass instantly. Doing so will cost you 2,800 V-Bucks, which you can get for $19.99 / £15.99 (2,500 V-Bucks, plus 300 for free).

If you don't want to spend any money, you can always try to get free Fortnite V-Bucks for the Fortnite Season 4 Battle Pass, but don't fall for online scams! If you choose to save up some V-Bucks, remember that you only need to collect 950 of them to unlock the next Fortnite Battle Pass starting in September 2022.

And that's all we know about Fortnite Season 4 in Chapter 3 for now, but keep checking back and we'll have all the details as soon as they're revealed!

