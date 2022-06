Governor Abbott has reappointed Thomas “Tom” Reiser and Douglas “Doug” Walker to the Coastal Water Authority Board of Directors for terms set to expire on April 1, 2023. Additionally, the Governor has reappointed Jon “Mark” Sjolander for a term set to expire on April 1, 2024. The Authority is a conservation and reclamation district located within Harris, Chambers, and Liberty Counties, that has the power to transport and deliver water inside and outside the Authority, and acquire and construct all necessary properties and facilities necessary for such purposes.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO