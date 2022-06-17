ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suttons Bay, MI

Artisan & Wine Walk

 4 days ago

Visit participating shops, meet award-winning local artists, & sample...

Antique Postcard Display

See the unique artwork on postcards from the early 20th Century on display. Runs through June 29. 231-331-4318.
ALDEN, MI
Florescence Too

A reboot of an exhibit from 10 years ago – “Florescence.” It shows the beauty of northern Michigan in bloom in a variety of mediums. Runs May 28 – July 8; open 1-4pm on Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays.
EAST JORDAN, MI
"On The Precipice"

A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by Linda Alice Dewey & Anne-Marie Oomen. This small exhibition of work runs April 29 through Aug. 11.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
"Honky Tonk: Photographs by Henry Horenstein"

Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. A collection of photographs that document the changing world of country music & its fans. Shot in bars, music ranches, & famous venues like Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.
PETOSKEY, MI
Bruce Hornsby and The Noisemakers

Interlochen Center for the Arts, Kresge Auditorium. Since the title track of his debut album "The Way It Is" topped the charts on BBC Radio One, three-time Grammy Award winner Bruce Hornsby has sold 11 million albums. Join Hornsby & his current band, The Noisemakers, for an evening of classic hits that span rock, pop, bluegrass, & jazz.
INTERLOCHEN, MI
USTA Northern Michigan Summer Splash

Men's & Women's divisions will start on Sat., June 18 at 8am & run until a champion is crowned. Mixed Doubles & Father-Child Divisions will start at 8am on Sun., June 19.
SWIMMING & SURFING
Candidate Forum

Candidates for the 37th State Senate race, the 107th State House race, Emmet County Commission, & Charlevoix County Commission races have been invited. The Meet and Greet will begin at 5:30pm, & the forum will begin at 6:30pm.
PETOSKEY, MI

