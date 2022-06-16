Supply Chain Survival Strategies: The End of the Year... and Beyond

The government costs of providing subsidised aged care for around 1.5 million seniors are set to blow out, while earnings for providers are dropping. Aged care delivers many essential services to senior Australians from meals, transport and help at home, to 24/7 nursing and personal care in aged care homes. This week, the governor of the Reserve Bank, Phillip Lowe, warned Australia is on track to spend more on things like disability services, aged care and defence than what taxes can pay for: There are increasing demands on the public purse. It’s harder to find out how we’re going to pay for...

