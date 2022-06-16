ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Supply Chain Survival Strategies: The End of the Year... and Beyond

BevNET.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestor Kate Wallman has an eye on the supply chain; BevNET Live attendees will get the final word on the weight of ongoing issues like inflation, supply chain chaos, and pricing for...

www.bevnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

How companies are shifting their office spend to lure reluctant workers back

As companies navigate having both in-office and at-home workers, the role of the traditional office is being reconsidered. Having less people in an office every day could mean cutting space, but those spaces need to better suit the workforce of today, executives say. How that experience evolves could be the...
TRAVEL
Axios

Business leaders mistakenly think their customers "highly trust" them

Customers have a lot less faith in companies than executives think they have. Driving the news: 87% of business leaders "think customers highly trust their companies," but only 30% of consumers actually do, according to a new survey by PricewaterhouseCoopers. Recent price spikes have had a deleterious effect on people's...
ECONOMY
pymnts.com

Navigating The Unexpected: Developing A Long-Term Treasury And Trade Risk Strategy

The role of the corporate treasurer has evolved to include long-term risk management. Navigating The Unexpected Playbook, a PYMNTS and Citi collaboration, presents a blueprint for how treasurers seeking to support their organizations’ growth strategies can plan to manage risk exposure, support growth and implement digital innovations. Inside the...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston College#Cooking#Economics#Lineage Capital#Ba
pymnts.com

Brex Drops Tens of Thousands of SME Accounts to Focus on VC-Backed Startups

Brex, which is a Silicon Valley lender to startups, has dropped “tens of thousands” of small business customers as it intends to focus on bigger venture-backed clients, CNBC wrote, quoting co-founder Henrique Dubugras. The company has been letting customers know about the changes, saying they’ll have until August...
SMALL BUSINESS
protocol.com

McDonald’s front-line workers are about to spend a lot more time on Facebook

Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. Today: Meta is making waves at McDonald’s, people are seeking actual IRL work, and how employees are determining whether a company is LGBTQ+ friendly. — Amber Burton, reporter (email | twitter) Hamburger University, but on your phone. Today, Meta announced a new partnership...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Doesn't Mince Words About Crypto

As the crypto market tumbles, little is heard from crypto evangelists. While not strictly speaking an evangelist, billionaire Mark Cuban has invested in the industry. He believes in its future. But Cuban, as a seasoned investor, has also kept all his lucidity. In a recent interview with Fortune, the billionaire...
STOCKS
The Independent

70 companies begin trial of four-day week with no loss of pay

More than 3,000 workers at 70 companies will begin a four-day week with no loss of pay in a trial lasting six months.Organisers say it is the biggest four-day week pilot to take place anywhere in the world.Firms taking part will give 100% of workers’ pay for 80% of the time, in exchange for a commitment to maintain at least 100% productivity.The trial is being organised by 4 Day Week Global in partnership with think tank Autonomy, the 4 Day Week UK Campaign, and researchers at Cambridge University, Oxford University and Boston College.The UK is at the crest of a...
BUSINESS
ZDNet

A business tried to use a 50% price hike as a recruitment tool. It didn't go well

Not everyone believes in change. Not everyone can adjust to it, and not everyone really wants to. But resisting for the sake of it may not often be the right strategy. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, there have been many tales of employers being a touch stunned at their inability to hire staff. Or keep staff. Or pay staff enough.
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

Digital Divide: Technology, Customer Service And Innovation In The Restaurant Industry

Restaurant patrons value certain aspects of the restaurant experience as determined by a combination of their habits, budgets and personal preferences. The Digital Divide: Technology, Customer Service And Innovation In The Restaurant Industry, a PYMNTS and Paytronix collaboration, examines how consumers make decisions about which eateries to patronize and previews the metaverse’s new role in the restaurant space.
FOOD & DRINKS
pymnts

FinTech SellersFunding Launches 2 New Small Business Financing Resources

ECommerce FinTech company SellersFunding is launching two new working capital products to boost its resources for small businesses, according to a Wednesday (June 15) press release. The two new products, Invoice Factoring and Purchase Order (PO) Financing, will allow SellersFunding to expand its offerings to businesses outside of the eCommerce...
SMALL BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

More funds for aged care won't make it future-proof. 4 key strategies for sustainable growth

The government costs of providing subsidised aged care for around 1.5 million seniors are set to blow out, while earnings for providers are dropping. Aged care delivers many essential services to senior Australians from meals, transport and help at home, to 24/7 nursing and personal care in aged care homes. This week, the governor of the Reserve Bank, Phillip Lowe, warned Australia is on track to spend more on things like disability services, aged care and defence than what taxes can pay for: There are increasing demands on the public purse. It’s harder to find out how we’re going to pay for...
HEALTH SERVICES
freightwaves.com

ShipBob announces integration with customer platform Klaviyo

Omnichannel fulfillment platform ShipBob has announced an integration with customer platform Klaviyo. The direct integration will give joint customers of the companies a unified post-purchase and shipping experience, ShipBob said. Klaviyo’s platform collect all of a company’s customer data as it is updated in real time and makes that information...
INDUSTRY
Pocono Update

85 Million Jobs Will Be Replaced By Artificial Intelligence By 2025

Automation will bring us into a new technological age, but at what cost?. Since the cradle of civilization and possibly even before it, humans had to work monotonous jobs until robotics made its way into the world in 1950, according to the British Department of Industry (DOI). Since the beginning of the Industrial Revolution, workers in the 19th century worried about being one day replaced by automation. These fears were premature but not necessarily wrong, according to Brookings Institution.
ENGINEERING
TechCrunch

India’s CityMall cuts 191 jobs following $75 million fundraise in late March

The Gurugaon-headquartered startup, which has raised over $110 million and counts General Catalyst, Norwest Venture Partners and Jungle Ventures among its backers, said it is cutting the jobs to bring about “structural changes across functions at CityMall.”. The layoff impacts at least 30% of the three-year-old startup’s workforce, according...
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Return to the office or else? Why bosses' ultimatums are missing the point

Elon Musk recently gave his employees an ultimatum: get back to the office – or get out. "Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean minimum) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla," the company's chief executive recently said in a message to staff according to reports.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy