Manifest Las Vegas' 2023 Sponsor Lineup Includes Supply Chain Heavy Hitters

Middle market companies are shifting focus to address workplace transformation, according to a study released by Umpqua Bank, a subsidiary of Umpqua Holdings Corporation. What’s more is, nearly 46% of small businesses believe the economy will decline further, an almost 20-percentage-point increase over 2020 and 2021. However, more than eight in 10 middle market businesses believe the economy will improve (31%) or stay the same (50%), which is very similar to their pre-pandemic outlook. This expectation gap may explain a greater urgency on the part of small businesses this year to embrace significant changes.
