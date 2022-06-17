Lift-Monster tug introduced

Click here to read the full article. Talon International Inc. has launched a new bonding division, with technology suitable for various categories within the apparel industry, as well applications for outdoor products and automotive.
Talon’s existing portfolio includes zippers, trim, stretch technologies, packaging, anticounterfeit solutions and sustainability solutions. The California company said it identified a gap in the market for high-quality adhesive films and high levels of technical support in the field.
Following detailed industry research, speaking with existing and new clients, product development and testing processes, Talon unveiled solutions that it says deliver comfort and performance, and water resistance and seamless...
Comments / 1