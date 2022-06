While chronic stress is a key risk factor for heart disease and stroke, most cat and dog owners say pets help them chill out and stay active. A new American Heart Association (AHA) survey of 1,000 pet owners found 95% relying on their animal companions for stress relief. About 7 in 10 said they'd rather spend time with their pet than watch television, and nearly half (47%) said their pets helped them be more active.

PETS ・ 24 MINUTES AGO