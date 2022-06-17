Serving our Citizens - CPA Graduation

They officially graduated last night and Deputy Chief Robert Doporto was on hand to give them their certificates.

If you're not familiar with this special program, it's one of many FREE programs at the Odessa Police Department. We hope you will take advantage of all we have to offer our citizens. We know our role is to serve YOU!

Here's the background: The Citizens Police Academy is a 12-week program designed to give the public a working knowledge of the Odessa Police Department. Each session consists of a weekly class that meets at the Odessa Police Headquarters.

The instruction is comprehensive; each week different units within the Department are covered whose goal is to educate the public about the Odessa Police Department and to increase the rapport between citizens and police officers. For more information, check out our website: https://www.odessa-tx.gov/480/Citizens-Police-Academy

It takes all of us working together to make a difference.