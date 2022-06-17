ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Make today a museum day

By Ted Escobedo
good2knowelpaso.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf gas prices have put the great American road trip on hold, plan to visit one of our many local museums. Whether it’s the El Paso Museum of Art, History or Archeology – there is someplace to pique the interest of anyone. Join with friends...

good2knowelpaso.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Juneteenth celebration: BBQ expert starts new business

EL PASO, TX (KTSM)- For years, Felder “Junior” Shackleford was cooking on the weekends during his time in the military, today it is now his passion with Kings BBQ, and he wants to pass it along to the people of El Paso. Spending most of his life in the military, Shackleford became known as the […]
EL PASO, TX
fox34.com

Vitalant to host thousand-dollar gift card giveaways for blood donors

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Vitalant is hosting a giveaway for blood donors to possibly win one of three $3,000 prepaid gift cards. Only donors who give blood between June 20 and July 20 will be eligible. The nonprofit blood services provider alerted the public to a critical blood shortage on...
LUBBOCK, TX
95.5 KLAQ

An El Pasoan Was Once The Tallest Man In The World

He was a movie star, stuntman, circus performer and salesman. You could say he was a "big" success. Jacob Reuben Ehrlich ... aka "Jack Earle" ... first came to El Paso with his parents in 1912 when he was about 6. Once fully grown, he topped out at 8 feet, 6 1/2 inches tall. (Some sources say it was 7' 6.5".)
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

City’s Independence Day celebration kicks off July 3

The multi-platinum Chicago-based band Plain White T’s will headline this year’s free Fourth of July Celebration Concert, with a solo performance by Raul Malo, front man of the Grammy-winning band the Mavericks, opening the show, the City of Las Cruces said in a news release. The concert will...
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
El Paso, TX
Entertainment
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
KTSM

Nonprofit started by little boy, mother feed El Paso homeless

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Bookie and Mommy’s Helping Hand, a local nonprofit, helps feeds the homeless. The idea came from a young boy. The nonprofit, Bookie and Mommy’s Helping Hand, has been feeding the homeless in El Paso since the coronavirus pandemic. he idea comes from a little boy, Wilbur, who is commonly referred […]
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Burlington opens Las Cruces store

Las Cruces now has a Burlington Store. It opened its doors June 17 at 2352 E. Lohman Ave. and is the fifth Burlington in New Mexico. The store includes apparel for men, women and children; baby items; home décor; and pet care, Burlington said in a news release. To celebrate its grand opening, Burlington said it would donate $5,000 to nearby Hermosa Heights Elementary School through the retailer’s long-standing partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org. Burlington is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Jersey. It operates more than 800 stores in the 45 states and Puerto Rico. Visit www.burlington.com and www.adoptaclassroom.org.
LAS CRUCES, NM
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso Celebrities That Should Be on a Real Life Squid Game Show

The world was introduced to the Squid Game last year & it became a HUGE sensation that here in El Paso, we instantly took a liking to. We talked about which El Paso games we would play in Squid Game, which locations in El Paso would make for an AWESOME game of Red Light, Green Light & even the Buzz Adams Morning Show had a giant piñata that looked like the statue in the show.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition#Museum#American#Good2knowelpaso Org
93.1 KISS FM

Enjoy a Blast From Your Past Party Days at Vertigo In El Paso

Before cartel shootings became a regular thing in Juarez, it was the spot to drink underage. Juarez was the place teenagers who were 18 and over in El Paso could get crunk. But even if you were at the legal drinking age there were quite a few fun places to party across the bridge. Some teenagers preferred to stay closer to the area that was closer and by closer, I mean walking distance to the Paso Del Norte Bridge.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

ABC-7 Xtra: The future of healthcare in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The pandemic has reshaped how we think of many aspects of our lives. Perhaps no area has been more impacted than healthcare itself. ABC-7 Xtra looks into the future of healthcare in El Paso. Guests this week include the Chief Executive Officer for University Medical Center, Jacob Cintron and Chief Executive Officer for the Hospitals of Providence, Nico Tejeda.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

How To Get Rid Of El Paso’s Least Favorite Animal

When you start thinking about animals people don't like, spiders and snakes probably come to mind first. Mice and rats can be really annoying too, especially when any of these guys actually move in with you. A visit from the local exterminator typically gets rid of these critters quickly though so, while troublesome, they aren't too big of a deal.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Recipes
KTSM

AWCC Scholarships awarded to six students at EPCC

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – For the 2021-2022 academic year, the AWCC awarded six $750 scholarships to the following EPCC students: April Campos, Alejandra Carrillo, Maria Fernanda Corral Barrera, Valerie Mendez, Ana Rojas Mendez, and Ashley Trojanowski. The Association of Women in the Community College (AWCC) consists of women and men who come together to […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

What is an Areal Flood Watch?

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – You’ve probably seen the words ‘areal flood watch’ or a warning scroll at the top of the KTSM 9 newscasts and KTSM 9 programming during last week’s severe weather and thought it might be a mistake, however, Areal Flood Watches and Warnings are real. Basically, an Areal Flood Watch means […]
EL PASO, TX
ktep.org

Ellen Smyth in her New Role with the City

Richard Dayoub from Thunderbird Management welcomes Ellen Smyth to talk about some updates happening at the City of El Paso and specifically improvements to services. She is now the Chief Transit and Field Officer for the city and has news about improvements to Sun Metro routes. She also has information...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Water encourages customers to pick up sandbags ahead of anticipated storms

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Water is encouraging customers to pick up sandbags as strong thunderstorms are anticipated this week across the region. Sandbags are available at 4801 Fred Wilson Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. This location is open year-round, according to El Paso Water officials. Other sandbag distribution sites The post El Paso Water encourages customers to pick up sandbags ahead of anticipated storms appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

1 year later, family shares memories of those killed by flooding

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – In August of 2021, a 2-year-old girl and her grandmother were killed after water flooded into their basement during heavy rain in Central El Paso. Nearly one year later, balloons can be seen in the front yard of the home, as the family says Sunday would’ve been the little girl’s […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Homeless man drowns after Thursday’s storms

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The quick moving runoff from Thursday’s storms took the life a homeless man, after water rushed through a canal and washed out his campsite in South Central El Paso. According to the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), officers from the Central Regional Command were sent to the intersection of El […]
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy