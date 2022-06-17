ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Mavs to pursue Goran Dragic in free agency?

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GySX5_0gE3iUg900

Marc Stein: As the leaguewide focus rapidly shifts to next week’s draft and the June 30 start of free agency, sources say Dallas — while prioritizing its need for more wing help — does intend to explore the possibility of signing Goran Dragic this summer.

Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Dallas Mavericks are reportedly interested in Goran Dragic

If it were to happen, we would be able to see Dragic’s duo with Luka Doncic once again 👀

basketnews.com/news-173724-re…1:50 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

As the leaguewide focus rapidly shifts to next week’s draft and the June 30 start of free agency, sources say Dallas — while prioritizing its need for more wing help — does intend to explore the possibility of signing Goran Dragic this summer.

More NBA: marcstein.Substack.com9:57 AM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

One way for Mavs to ease the sting of trading Luka Doncic’s bff Boban?

Pursuing Goran Dragic with the extra space…

Hypothetical new lineup:

— 10 already under contract

— Christian Wood

— Brunson re-signing (?)

— Theo Pinson re-signing (?)

— Dragic (?)

— Taxpayer mid-level – 10:29 AM

Jake Fischer: Some people certainly still think the Knicks got a shot. But I mean, everyone that I talked to is working under the assumption that Jalen Brunson will go back to Dallas. -via Spotify / June 17, 2022

Did the Warriors buy their way to another title? “Oh, come on,” Lacob said. “That’s a joke; I think it’s ridiculous. All of our players are guys that we drafted or minimum signings except for one (Wiggins) trade. One trade and no free agent beyond the minimum. How can you say we bought the title? It’s crazy.” -via The Athletic / June 17, 2022

Valencia Basket actively pursuing the projected second-round NBA draft pick Khalifa Diop, sources tell BasketNews. ESPN draft expert Jonathan Givony listed a 20-year-old center as the potential No. 38 pick (Spurs own the pick) in his latest mock draft. -via BasketNews / June 17, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Wood
Person
Khalifa Diop
Person
Theo Pinson
Person
Jalen Brunson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Hornets have 'real' interest in Russell Westbrook

Rumors have been swirling for months regarding the future of Russell Westbrook in a Lakers uniform and the Hornets have consistently been linked to the triple-double king. On Monday, The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor updated the team needs section of his ‘NBA Draft Guide’ ahead of Thursday’s NBA draft, which mentioned Charlotte’s ‘real’ interest in acquiring Westbrook.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pete Nance to be ‘elite role player’ for UNC basketball this year

The UNC Basketball program landed prized-transfer Pete Nance over the weekend and put the finishing touches on its roster for the 2022-23 season. But, with a lot of star power back for the Tar Heels, what role will Nance be expected to play? For starters, he needs to try to replace some of the production lost with the departure of Brady Manek. 247Sports went through the ACC and took a look at each transfer addition for every program. Their take on Nance? An ‘elite role player’. Landing Nance was a huge win for North Carolina. He’s not Brady Manek. Nance is a good...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaylin Williams’ draft stock continues climbing as he’s tabbed to be taken by Oklahoma City

Former Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams will almost certainly be taken in the NBA draft Thursday night. The question is where and when. According to the latest intel gathered by ESPN, Williams will be nabbed by the Oklahoma City Thunder at pick No. 34. If Williams were to go there, he’d be higher than every Arkansas draft choice the last 14 years other than Moses Moody and Bobby Portis, both of whom went in the first round (and both of whom captured the last two NBA championships). Back in January, Williams was barely on draft boards. But his breakout season, especially during SEC play, put him on the radar. As recently as May, Williams was tabbed to fall into the mid-40s. An impressive stint at the Scouting Camp has pushed him even higher. The draft takes place Thursday night beginning at 7 p.m. CT and can be seen on ESPN.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mavs#Espn#Basketnews#Knicks#Spotify June 17
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jabari Walker goes to the Knicks in CBS Sports mock draft

The verdict is out on Colorado Buffaloes star Jabari Walker. At this rate, Walker is essentially a lock to get drafted in the 2022 NBA draft on Thursday night. The question now is, where does he go? Walker impressed in the NBA combine and even in events after the combine, so it makes sense why Walker decided to keep his name in and finish his collegiate career with the Buffs. Walker then got hit hard with NBA workouts from a number of teams, and that is a terrific sign. In the latest mock draft from Kyle Boone of CBS Sports, Walker was slotted to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
167K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy