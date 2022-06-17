Mavs to pursue Goran Dragic in free agency?

Marc Stein: As the leaguewide focus rapidly shifts to next week’s draft and the June 30 start of free agency, sources say Dallas — while prioritizing its need for more wing help — does intend to explore the possibility of signing Goran Dragic this summer.

Dallas Mavericks are reportedly interested in Goran Dragic

If it were to happen, we would be able to see Dragic’s duo with Luka Doncic once again 👀

One way for Mavs to ease the sting of trading Luka Doncic’s bff Boban?

Pursuing Goran Dragic with the extra space…

Hypothetical new lineup:

— 10 already under contract

— Christian Wood

— Brunson re-signing (?)

— Theo Pinson re-signing (?)

— Dragic (?)

