Bethany, MO

Bethany seeks sidewalk grant

By bethanyclipper
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBethany, MO: Bethany plans to request funding for another sidewalk...

Chillicothe woman injured in southwest Missouri crash

A Chillicothe resident was hurt late Saturday afternoon in southwest Missouri when a car overturned west of Joplin. Thirty-year-old Roseanna Ralston of Chillicothe was taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin with moderate injuries. Ralston was a passenger in a car driven by 24-year-old Chad Scantlin of Galena, Kansas who was not injured.
‘How America Works’ comes to Maryville farm

Last January with snow and ice on the ground, the Schenkel farm, west of Maryville, welcomed a “How America Works with Mike Rowe” film crew to chronicle a corn farming operation. The show made it to the screen in early May with a repeat of the show streamed...
King City motorcycle rider injured in crash on Highway 169

A King City resident was hurt when the motorcycle he was riding went onto its left side of Highway 169 west of Union Star. Fifty-three-year-old Shannon Jones was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with moderate injuries. The crash happened Saturday afternoon one mile west of Union Star...
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties

State Troopers report two arrests Friday in the ara counties. In Caldwell County at about 2:20 pm, Troopers arrested 53-year-old James B Stanton of Rogersville, MO on a Miller County warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged no seatbelt. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 2 arrests on Thursday, June 16

Residents of Humphreys and Browning were arrested at the same time on Thursday afternoon, June 16, 2022, in Sullivan County. Both 36-year-old Charlie McGowan of Humphreys and 32-year-old Laticia Smith of Browning were taken on 24-hour holds to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department in Milan. The highway patrol accused...
Allendale Man Killed in Violent Crash

ALLENDALE, MO – A crash inside the city of limits of Allendale resulted in a fatality Thursday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred as 73-year old Max Calhoon of Allendale was northbound on Route T around 5:40 pm when his vehicle crossed the roadway and left the west side of the road, becoming airborne. The vehicle struck the ground and continued going straight, going airborne once again off an embankment before striking several trees and impacted the bottom of a pond.
