Bethany seeks sidewalk grant

ALLENDALE, MO – A crash inside the city of limits of Allendale resulted in a fatality Thursday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred as 73-year old Max Calhoon of Allendale was northbound on Route T around 5:40 pm when his vehicle crossed the roadway and left the west side of the road, becoming airborne. The vehicle struck the ground and continued going straight, going airborne once again off an embankment before striking several trees and impacted the bottom of a pond.

ALLENDALE, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO