ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

AP source: Commanders fined for excessive practice contact

By Stephen Whyno Ap Sports Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YdwCK_0gE3cafX00

A person with knowledge of the decision said the NFL has fined the Washington Commanders $100,000 and stripped the team of two offseason workouts next year because of excessive contact in practice among players.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the league did not announce the disciplinary move.

The fine, which was first reported by ESPN, applies to coach Ron Rivera, who was incensed by one particular hit during organized team activities to the point he stopped practice to lecture his team. Safety Jeremy Reaves made significant contact with second-year receiver Dyami Brown during practice without pads June 8.

“We just got to be careful and work with each other,” Rivera said afterward. “The last thing we want is somebody to be hurt.”

The fine and loss of 2023 OTA practice time is the latest off-field development for the Commanders after assistant Jack Del Rio was fined $100,000 for downplaying the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Virginia lawmakers tabled plans for a stadium bill, and a lawyer for Dan Snyder told Congress the team’s owner would not testify at a hearing next week.

Dallas coach Mike McCarthy was fined $100,000 and the club was stripped of one offseason practice next year because of practices deemed too physical by the NFL, owner Jerry Jones confirmed.

It's the second consecutive year the Cowboys were punished for offseason practice violations. Last year, McCarthy was fined $50,000 and the team was docked $100,000 and one 2022 workout.

———

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP—NFL

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

NFL fines Ron Rivera $100K, docks Washington Commanders two 2023 OTA practices

ASHBURN, Va. -- The NFL fined Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera $100,000 and stripped the team of two OTA practices in 2023 for conducting excessive contact in spring drills, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. The NFL Players Association reviewed practice video on June 1 and 8 -- per a request...
NFL
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett isn’t worried about QB Russell Wilson picking up the team’s offense. “When it first started,” Hackett said PFT, “you’re like, ‘Whoa, are you going to be able to pick this stuff up? Are we going to be able to own the offense like we want to?’ But he does such a great job of surrounding himself with great people that help him out so he can still do all of these things and still focus solely on football. It’s unbelievable to watch. Every single second that he has, he’s non-stop working. If he’s on a plane, he’s watching film, he’s studying, he’s calling people and he’s calling me. That’s what you appreciate. Everyone is professional and everyone does things differently. Some people are here, and they may not want to work as hard as he does when he’s leaving. Everyone is different and he does a fantastic job of learning everything.”
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
FOX Sports

Why Drew Lock will win Seahawks' QB job over Geno Smith

It’s been a minute, but Pete Carroll has traveled this road before. Entering his 13th season as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, Carroll has experience running quarterback competitions, saying the right thing in order to not give away too much on which player is ahead or who will wind up with the starting job in Week 1.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Nathaniel Hackett Gets National Attention from NFL Insider

All is well in Broncos Country once again. Gone are the days of wandering the proverbial wasteland in search for a franchise quarterback. General manager George Paton traded for nine-time Pro Bowl and Super Bowl-winning QB Russell Wilson, in addition to hiring a new coaching staff led by Nathaniel Hackett.
DENVER, CO
NFL

NFL hosts annual Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum, Quarterback Coaching Summit

In partnership with the Black College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football League (NFL) today announced the second annual Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum and the fifth annual Quarterback Coaching Summit. From June 21-23, front office personnel and coaches from the NFL will take part in the programs both at the NFL Los Angeles office and virtually to experience professional development and networking opportunities with NFL club executives.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Snyder
Person
Jerry Jones
ABC News

ABC News

702K+
Followers
160K+
Post
386M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy