Amazon Prime Day camping deals 2022: what to expect and the best sales on now

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, taking place on July 12-13, and here at Advnture we're rounding up all the best Prime Day deals on a huge range of camping equipment. Whether you're looking for a cheap tent or sleeping bag, want to replace your camping chair, or just want a camping blanket to keep you snug when the sun goes down, we've got you covered.

So what is Amazon Prime Day? Quite simply, it's a day (or three) when Amazon cuts the prices of thousands of products for Amazon Prime subscribers. It's a hectic time, and the best deals can sell out fast, which is why we'll be picking out the very best camping offers for you, right here. Bookmark this page and you can be sure that you won't miss out.

To grab a bargain tent or sleeping pad, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member, so make sure you sign up to Amazon Prime so you're prepared. You'll also get lots of bonuses like free shipping, access to Amazon Prime Music, and TV and movie streaming. If you're not sure whether to commit, there's a free one-month trial period that'll cover Prime Day if you sign up now.

Need a pair of boots or a new waterproof jacket? We're also rounding up this year's best Amazon Prime Day hiking deals .

US deals

Amazon : up to 57% off outdoor and sports gear ahead of Prime Day

up to 57% off outdoor and sports gear ahead of Prime Day Under Armour : 20% off for military service personnel, veterans, and first responders

20% off for military service personnel, veterans, and first responders Dick's Sporting Goods : up to $100 off hiking, running, and camping gear in the summer sale

up to $100 off hiking, running, and camping gear in the summer sale Wiggle : save up to 45% off outdoor apparel and equipment

UK deals

Amazon : savings on tents, sleeping bags, and much more with new offers daily

savings on tents, sleeping bags, and much more with new offers daily Wiggle : up to £100 off running apparel, paddleboards, hydration vests, and more

up to £100 off running apparel, paddleboards, hydration vests, and more Blacks : tents, sleeping bags, and airbeds half price or less

tents, sleeping bags, and airbeds half price or less Cotswold Outdoor : save on brands including RAB, Vango, Fjallraven, and Merrell

When is Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is taking place on July 12-13, 2022, with deals expected to start landing in the small hours of the morning.

It's not just Amazon, either. Over recent years, Prime Day has grown into a kind of miniature Black Friday, with many other stores slashing prices at the same time. We'll also be collecting together the best offers from these other stores if they can beat Amazon's prices.

The best early Amazon Prime Day camping deals

US deals

Up to 30% off camping and hiking gear at REI

REI is holding its June clearance event, and there are big savings on a wide array of outdoor gear. If you're looking for a great deal on hiking apparel and equipment, there are deals on brands including Patagonia, The North Face, Black Diamond, and many others. View Deal

Today's camping deals at Amazon

Amazon updates its hiking gear deals every day, and this link will take you to everything that's discounted right now. We recommend doing some research ahead of time to find out exactly what you're buying and whether it meets your needs, but there are some great savings. View Deal

Dick's Sporting Goods camping clearance

There are savings on a wide array of hiking gear at Dick's Sporting Goods, including apparel and footwear. Browse around to find deals on hiking shoes, shorts and T-shirts, Hydroflask bottles, and lots more. View Deal

UK deals

Today's best camping offers at Amazon

Even before Prime Day, there are some great deals on camping gear at Amazon. Here you'll find cheap offers on water filters, headlamps, camping stoves, multitools, and camping beds. The deals change daily. View Deal

Wiggle outdoor gear sale

Browse through Wiggle's sale and you'll find some hefty discounts on Vango tents, Bluetooth speakers, and various small accessories to make your campsite complete. There's also heaps of hiking and running apparel, and the best offers tend to sell out fast. View Deal

Last year's best Amazon Prime Day camping deals

Last year we saw some great deals on family tents for Amazon Prime Day, plus savings of 30% or more off sleeping bags. Amazon, like many other stores, tends to use Prime Day as an opportunity to clear out some of the previous season's stock, so it's the perfect opportunity to stock up on camping gear ready for next spring.

There were also some good offers on camping lanterns and stoves in both the US and UK, plus a selection of camping furniture including folding tables and chairs.

Amazon Prime Day camping deals to look for

We'll be scouring Amazon and other stores for the biggest savings on camping equipment over the Prime Day period, but if you're looking for something specific, take a look at our guides to the best gear right here, complete with prices that are updated daily: