ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Vince McMahon ‘voluntarily’ stepping down as WWE CEO and chair amid misconduct probe

By Jessica Schladebeck, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 5 days ago

WWE founder and CEO Vince McMahon has “voluntarily stepped back” from some of his responsibilities at the sports entertainment company while its board investigates allegations of misconduct.

McMahon, who also serves as chairman, will retain his role related to WWE’s creative content while his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, will serve as interim CEO and chairwoman amid the probe.

“I love this company and am committed to working with the Independent Directors to strengthen our culture and our company; it is extremely important to me that we have a safe and collaborative workplace,” Stephanie McMahon said in a statement on Friday.

A special committee of the company’s board has been investigating McMahon and hush money payments doled out to women he allegedly had sexual relationships with . The initial allegation, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, involved a former employee who allegedly received $3 million in exchange for not “discussing her relationship with Mr. McMahon or disparaging him.”

WWE board members learned of the settlement offer through a series of anonymous emails received from an individual claiming to be a friend of the former employee. The ongoing investigation, reportedly launched in April, has since turned up other non-disclosure agreements from women with accusations against McMahon and John Laurinaitis, the company’s head of talent relations.

“I have committed to doing everything in my power to help the special committee complete its work, including marshaling the cooperation of the entire company to assist in the completion of the investigation and to implement its findings,” Stephanie McMahon added in her Friday statement.

WWE said Friday that it takes “all allegations of misconduct very seriously” and that it has requested independent legal counsel to assist with the review. A third party will also “conduct a comprehensive review of the company’s compliance program, HR function and overall culture,” according to WWE.

McMahon has worked to position the company as an entertainment powerhouse for decades, helping create famous wrestlers including The Rock, John Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin along the way.

“I have pledged my complete cooperation to the investigation by the Special Committee, and I will do everything possible to support the investigation,” McMahon said Friday. “I have also pledged to accept the findings and outcome of the investigation, whatever they are.”

McMahon, 76, has been married to his wife, Linda, since 1966.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stone Cold Steve Austin
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Steve Austin
Person
Stephanie Mcmahon
Person
John Cena
Person
John Laurinaitis
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mr Mcmahon#Combat#The Independent Directors#The Wall Street Journal
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy