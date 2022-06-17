ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Forest to pasture: Keeping trees could reduce climate consequences

Science Daily
 4 days ago

Land use change, like cutting down a forest to make way for agriculture, can be a major contributor to climate change by releasing greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. Researchers at the University of New Hampshire studied a practice known as silvopasture which intentionally preserves trees in pastures where livestock graze. They...

www.sciencedaily.com

