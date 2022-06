When Gucci took to Instagram earlier in May to announce the first drop from its collection with Adidas—paraphrasing Fellini to get the word out—the response online was fast and furious. (Not a Fellini film, sadly, but can you imagine?!) Even in the age of peak collaboration the link-up was guaranteed to make headlines, a retro-doused panoply of groovy sportswear cooked up by Alessandro Michele and one of the hottest athletic brands on the planet. (At Balenciaga's spring show in New York a few weeks ago, Gucci's Kering stablemate debuted an Adidas collaboration of its own.)

