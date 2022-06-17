ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jean-Louis Trintignant Dead at 91: French Legend Defined Art Cinema for Over 60 Years

By Christian Blauvelt
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c0ZEY_0gE3JkxO00

Click here to read the full article.

Jean-Louis Trintignant is dead at 91. The French actor assembled as diverse a career as any film performer of the second half of the 20th century, with a 60-year output that all but came to define arthouse cinema.

Just in the past decade, he broke cinephiles’ hearts with his devastating turn in Michael Haneke ’s 2012 film “ Amour ,” in which he played a husband caring for his Alzheimer’s-suffering wife. Playing his spouse in that film was Emmanuelle Riva, herself one of the pioneering actors of the French New Wave. Their collaboration was perhaps the last truly great one of Trintignant’s career, in which so many partnerships resulted in deeply emotional artistry. Trintignant followed up “Amour” with another Haneke film, 2017’s “Happy End.”

Trintignant was an actor with matinee idol looks in his youth, but he always put the work before his own vanity. Just look at a fraction of the roster of filmmakers who directed him: Costa-Gavras, Alain Robbe-Grillet, Abel Gance, Claude Chabrol, Claude Lelouch, Bernardo Bertolucci, Francois Truffaut, André Téchiné, Krzysztof Kieślowski, Jacques Audiard. He was as comfortable making films for Sergio Corbucci as he was for Eric Rohmer. And his last film came in 2019, “The Best Years of a Life,” directed by Lelouch, with whom he’d made six films, including the epochal 1966 “A Man and a Woman,” with its yé-yé score as much a gateway drug to French cinema as any French film of the ’60s. Chances are, even if you’ve never seen the movie and have no idea what it’s from, you’ve heard Francis Lai’s repeated five-note main theme.

“A Man and a Woman” made Trintignant an international star. It won the Palme d’Or and the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, and if you were an American college student studying French in the ’60s odds are you went to see it. The film made $14 million at the U.S. domestic box office — in 1966 dollars.

But Trintignant’s initial breakout had occurred 10 years earlier in the notorious “And God Created Woman…” which catapulted Brigitte Bardot and her husband, director Roger Vadim, to lusty worldwide fame. It was just his second film, after he’d moved to Paris at the age of 20 to pursue a career on stage. Trintignant had grown up in the small Provence town of Piolenc.

“And God Created Woman…” wasn’t about its men, though, so even if Trintignant became recognizable out of that film, his name was hardly marquee-worthy. Mandatory military service in Algiers further delayed his development. When he returned to acting, he got by making films in Italy nearly as often as in France. Dino Risi’s “Il Sorpasso” was an early star vehicle for him in 1962. And though he rarely worked in Hollywood or English-language cinema, he did make an Italian film, “Journey Beneath the Desert,” with Hollywood emigres Edgar G. Ulmer and Frank Borzage.

That facility with Italian film served Trintignant well as Spaghetti Westerns became one of the most bankable international genres in the late ’60s. After “A Man and a Woman” turned him into a star, he starred in gialli “I Am What I Am,” for Tinto Brass, and “Death Laid an Egg,” for Giulio Questi. Then he embarked on what fans of the genre consider one of the greatest of all Spaghetti Westerns, “ The Great Silence ,” for Sergio Corbucci.

In “The Great Silence,” Trintignant never utters a word: his character was rendered mute after having his throat slit as a child. But he survived and became a formidable gunslinger. He teams up with Vonetta McGee to avenge her husband, who had been killed by a white racist bounty hunter. Filmed in the Italian Dolomites, the movie takes place almost entirely in a landscape of heavy snowfall: it set the visual template for Corbucci obsessive Quentin Tarantino’s own “The Hateful Eight” nearly 50 years later.

Trintignant, despite his character’s skill, never comes across as a badass in “The Great Silence,” but a soulful, even Christ-like avenger. It showed his ability to turn pulp material into high art, turning a gimmick — never speaking — into something profoundly moving. Which makes the ending of this deeply sad movie all the more shattering.

Two years later he’d win Best Actor at Cannes for Costa-Gavras’s political thriller “ Z .” And from there on out, it’d be a string of masterpieces any other actor would kill to have on their resume: “My Night at Maud’s” for Rohmer, a kind of capper to the French New Wave and the ’60s, and “The Conformist,” with its political, temporal, and sexual ambiguity kicking off the ’70s. His output remained startlingly consistent. Looking for him to be in a totem of the ’90s international arthouse? He’s in Kieslowski’s “Three Colors: Red.” From the ’80s, try just about his only American movie, “Under Fire,” about the Nicaraguan Revolution, in which he appeared opposite Nick Nolte, Gene Hackman, and Ed Harris.

In 1986, he reteamed with Lelouch and his costar Anouk Aimée for “A Man and a Woman: 20 Years Later.” Then in 2019, he worked with them both again for the third film in the series, which continued the “A Man and a Woman” story from the two previous films: “The Best Years of a Life” would be Trintignant’s last film. It’s fitting: a sequel to the movie that catapulted him to celebrity would be the one to wrap up his body of work.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Antonio Banderas Looks Back on Adjusting to Hollywood as an Outsider: ‘I Couldn’t Express Myself’

Click here to read the full article. In 2019’s “Pain and Glory,” Antonio Banderas landed an Oscar nomination for playing a downtrodden artist contemplating the end of his career. Soon after that movie’s successful run, Banderas could relate. When COVID shutdowns threatened the future of his Malaga-based theater Teatro Soho CaixaBank the next year, Banderas’ new career chapter as an artistic director in his homeland was in doubt. Two years later, however, the 61-year-old actor is busier than ever and brimming with enthusiasm about his future. In the Spanish-language “Official Competition,” which IFC Films opens in the U.S. this week, he...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ Same-Sex Kiss in ‘Lightyear’ Is Up for Debate, Banned in Saudi Arabia

Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans has no time for the debate over the same-sex kiss in “Lightyear.” The MCU alum voices the titular Buzz Lightyear in the Disney/Pixar animated film, in theaters June 17. Uzo Aduba plays fellow scientist Hawthorne, who is married to another woman. A kiss between her and her wife was cut from the film and later reinstated amid the “Don’t Say Gay” bill-backing backlash toward Disney. The film is currently banned from release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait due to LGBTQ+ themes — not unexpected over some Middle Eastern...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Philip Baker Hall, Legendary Character Actor, Dead at 90

Click here to read the full article. Philip Baker Hall, one of Hollywood’s most recognizable character actors, has died at the age of 90. He was best known today for his roles on “Seinfeld” and in the films of Paul Thomas Anderson. The news was first announced by Hall’s neighbor and friend, Los Angeles sports writer Sam Farmer, on Twitter. “My neighbor, friend, and one of the wisest, most talented and kindest people I’ve ever met, Philip Baker Hall, died peacefully last night. He was surrounded by loved ones. The world has an empty space in it,” Framer wrote on Twitter. Hall...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

How 'Bonnie and Clyde' Changed Cinema Overnight

The 1960s was a time of radical change. Golden Age Hollywood, the form of filmmaking that had dominated American cinema for over fifty years, was beginning to lose momentum. Its iconic style, which favored invisible editing and old-school sensibilities that were careful to avoid anything resembling a controversial topic, failed to attract the increasingly counterculture youth of the day. While its tightly controlled framework had proven excellent at producing films of great artistic merit that also performed well at the box office (with Alfred Hitchcock and John Ford, to name but a few, excelling at this style), it was becoming increasingly clear that this model would not survive the coming decade.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Claude Chabrol
Person
Claude Lelouch
Person
Brigitte Bardot
Person
Bernardo Bertolucci
Person
Jacques Audiard
Person
Sergio Corbucci
Person
Michael Haneke
Person
André Téchiné
Variety

‘The Artist’ Director Michel Hazanavicius Unveils Debut Animation Film in Annecy

Click here to read the full article. Oscar-winning director Michel Hazanavicius (“The Artist”) has unveiled his first-ever animation film project at the Annecy Intl. Animation Film Festival. Entitled “The Most Precious of Cargos,” it is an adaptation of the eponymous best-selling book by acclaimed French playwright and children’s books author Jean-Claude Grumberg, who is co-writing the film with Hazanavicius. Told in the form of a classic fairy tale in 2D animation, it is set during World War II, and tells the story of a poor woodcutter and his wife who live deep in the Polish forest. To the woman’s despair, the couple have no children. One day, while foraging for food, she sees a bundle fall out of...
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Celebrity Couples Who Starred in Hallmark Channel Movies Together

It wouldn’t be a Hallmark Channel movie without chemistry between the two leads … and sometimes the love isn’t just onscreen! Three years after Carlos and Alexa PenaVega wed in 2014, they starred in the made-for-TV film Enchanted Christmas. The pair have gone on to costar in their own Hallmark Channel movie franchise, Picture Perfect […]
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Everything Coming to Netflix in June 2022

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is entering Pride month and the beginning of summer with a packed slate of content, which includes Season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy” and a host of taped specials from the streamer’s Netflix Is a Joke Festival, including “Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration,” which features a slew of heavy-hitters from the world of queer comedy. On June 1, Netflix will debut a wide range of movie titles, including the first three “Mission Impossible” films, the 1989 classic “Steel Magnolias,” James Cameron’s “Titanic,” “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Queer content that will...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Cinema#French Movies#The French New Wave#Y Y
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Collider

Scarlett Johansson to Star in Kristin Scott Thomas' Directorial Debut 'The Sea Change'

Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) has been tapped for a new feature titled, The Sea Change, Deadline revealed today. The movie will take its story from the 1959 novel of the same name written by Elizabeth Jane Howard and will make its way to the big screen under the watchful eye of Kristin Scott Thomas. The drama will mark a first for the Oscar-nominated Scott Thomas, who through it, will be making her feature directorial debut. Known the world over for her performances in films including Four Weddings and a Funeral and The English Patient, it will be an exciting change to witness Scott Thomas’ creative input from behind the camera.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Nicole Kidman To Produce & Star In Amazon Show ‘Holland, Michigan,’ Mimi Cave To Direct

Nicole Kidman kicked off her relationship with Amazon Studios last year with great success. Her role as Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin‘s “Being The Ricardos” nabbed her a Golden Globe for Best Actress – Drama win and a nomination for a Best Actress Oscar. She has “Expats” coming out on Amazon soon, too, based on Janice Y.K. Lee‘s 2016 novel “The Expatriates,” which she stars in and co-produces.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Dakota Johnson: Past Co-Stars Got ‘Annoyed’ When I Improv’d but Not on ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’

Click here to read the full article. Dakota Johnson felt creatively liberated working as both a first-time producer and a star on “Cha Cha Real Smooth.” Johnson produced writer/director-star Cooper Raiff’s coming-of-age film about a Bar Mitzvah party starter DJ who falls for a single mother of an autistic teen girl, which screened at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival before premiering June 14 on AppleTV. “A lot of this process was different, because we worked on everything together,” Johnson told Entertainment Tonight about working with “Shithouse” director Raiff. “Depending on what we shot, and how it went, and if anything was improvised...
MOVIES
IndieWire

15 Other Great Modern Westerns to Watch Beyond ‘The Power of the Dog’

Click here to read the full article. Gone are the days when Westerns ruled the box office, with superheroes now filling the role that cowboys once played in the American consciousness. But fear not, the Western genre is far from dead. The brutality of the American West, combined with the hope that many people found in it, continues to inspire some of the most exciting filmmakers working today. It also has one of the richest histories of any genre, which allows filmmakers with a passion for Hollywood history to engage with the classics of the 20th century while updating Western...
MOVIES
NME

Elvis meets the Beatles: how it happened in 1965

Back in 1965, NME writer Chris Hutchins orchestrated a meeting of greats between Elvis Presley and the Beatles. Here’s what went down. Elvis Presley was playing bass guitar, with the benefit of a little instruction from Paul McCartney; the record they were backing was Cilla Black’s ‘You’re My World’. Suddenly John exclaimed: “This beats talking, doesn’t it” And that’s how it was – the world’s No.1 solo star and world’s No.1 group were meeting for the first time and communicating through music.
MUSIC
IndieWire

‘Blonde’ Teaser: Watch Ana de Armas Become Marilyn Monroe in Netflix’s Shocking NC-17 Portrait

Click here to read the full article. Diamonds are a girl’s best friend, but who can Marilyn Monroe turn to? The haunting teaser trailer for Andrew Dominik’s highly-anticipated “Blonde,” starring Ana de Armas as an anguished Monroe, announced a September 23 release date on Netflix. Watch it below. The NC-17 rated film is a fictionalized portrait of Monroe as adapted from Joyce Carol Oates’ novel of the same name. Per an official logline, “Blonde” paints a fictional portrait of the life of the famed model, actress, and singer, chronicling her journey from Norma Jeane Baker, abused daughter of a single mother, to...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Loving Highsmith’ Review: A Lively Portrait of ‘Carol’ Scribe as Told by Her (Many) Past Lovers

Click here to read the full article. It turns out that the American writer Patricia Highsmith, whose work inspired such illustrious filmmakers as Alfred Hitchcock and Todd Haynes, was just as prolific and popular with the most interesting women of her time. Women lotharios are hardly as revered as their male counterparts, and even less so for history’s great queer romancers, whose lives are often reduced to their saddest highlights when they’re remembered at all. In centering the writer’s sexuality in her lively and captivating documentary “Loving Highsmith,” filmmaker Eva Vitija does a great service not only to fans of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IndieWire

IndieWire

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy