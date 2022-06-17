New multi-purpose building now open at Woodland Park

Mayor Linda Gorton, Councilmember Hannah LeGris, Lexington Parks & Recreation staff, and Therapeutic Recreation program campers cut the ribbon to officially open a new multi-purpose building at Woodland Park today.

“We’re excited to cut the ribbon on this new building, which will not only offer new restrooms for visitors to the park, but also serve as support for our Therapeutic Recreation program’s summer camp here at Woodland Park,” Gorton said. “Our Therapeutic Recreation program, which is a part of our Division of Parks & Recreation, serves a critical role in supporting our community members with special needs.”

This new multi-purpose building replaces a storage and restroom building, which was over fifty years old. The restrooms in the old building, built before ADA regulations, were not easily accessible to all members of the public. The new restrooms are ADA compliant and better suited to support all visitors to the park, as well as campers.

“We are so excited to announce the opening of this beautifully redesigned facility in Woodland Park,” said LeGris, whose district includes Woodland Park. “This new building will provide clean, safe amenities for everyone using this wonderful park, enhancing the experience for residents of Lexington and visitors to our city.”

Lexington Parks & Recreation’s Therapeutic Recreation program hosts year-round programming for people with special needs, as well as three different camp locations each summer. The Woodland Park camp, which serves individuals ages 12-20 with disabilities, provides a mix of socialization, interaction, and inclusion for campers. The camp started this week.

Jill Farmer, Manager of Therapeutic Recreation for Lexington Parks & Recreation explained, “The Therapeutic Recreation program provides opportunities for persons with special needs to enjoy activities through recreation, leisure, and play. Our goal is to enhance the overall health and wellness of our participants, and the camp here at Woodland is a crucial part of that mission.”

Woodland Park, which is one of the oldest parks in Lexington, remains an extremely active greenspace in downtown Lexington. With multiple tennis courts, a tennis practice wall, ball field, basketball courts, and aquatic center, it is a popular recreational destination. It also serves as the host location for the annual Woodland Art Fair and Ballet Under the Stars events.

“Woodland Park is one of our more active parks in the city, and certainly in downtown,” said Parks & Recreation Deputy Director of Recreation Adrienne Thakur. “This building will not only support those recreationally enjoying the park, but also the many events hosted here.”

The new building is now open, with restrooms available for use by the public.

Parks & Recreation, a division of the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government, oversees the programing, maintenance, and development of over 100 city parks and natural areas, six pools, five golf courses, community centers, recreational programs, and three arts venues.