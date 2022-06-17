ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

New multi-purpose building now open at Woodland Park

Lexington, Kentucky
Lexington, Kentucky
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34M82j_0gE3F99M00

Mayor Linda Gorton, Councilmember Hannah LeGris, Lexington Parks & Recreation staff, and Therapeutic Recreation program campers cut the ribbon to officially open a new multi-purpose building at Woodland Park today.

“We’re excited to cut the ribbon on this new building, which will not only offer new restrooms for visitors to the park, but also serve as support for our Therapeutic Recreation program’s summer camp here at Woodland Park,” Gorton said. “Our Therapeutic Recreation program, which is a part of our Division of Parks & Recreation, serves a critical role in supporting our community members with special needs.”

This new multi-purpose building replaces a storage and restroom building, which was over fifty years old. The restrooms in the old building, built before ADA regulations, were not easily accessible to all members of the public. The new restrooms are ADA compliant and better suited to support all visitors to the park, as well as campers.

“We are so excited to announce the opening of this beautifully redesigned facility in Woodland Park,” said LeGris, whose district includes Woodland Park. “This new building will provide clean, safe amenities for everyone using this wonderful park, enhancing the experience for residents of Lexington and visitors to our city.”

Lexington Parks & Recreation’s Therapeutic Recreation program hosts year-round programming for people with special needs, as well as three different camp locations each summer. The Woodland Park camp, which serves individuals ages 12-20 with disabilities, provides a mix of socialization, interaction, and inclusion for campers. The camp started this week.

Jill Farmer, Manager of Therapeutic Recreation for Lexington Parks & Recreation explained, “The Therapeutic Recreation program provides opportunities for persons with special needs to enjoy activities through recreation, leisure, and play. Our goal is to enhance the overall health and wellness of our participants, and the camp here at Woodland is a crucial part of that mission.”

Woodland Park, which is one of the oldest parks in Lexington, remains an extremely active greenspace in downtown Lexington. With multiple tennis courts, a tennis practice wall, ball field, basketball courts, and aquatic center, it is a popular recreational destination. It also serves as the host location for the annual Woodland Art Fair and Ballet Under the Stars events.

“Woodland Park is one of our more active parks in the city, and certainly in downtown,” said Parks & Recreation Deputy Director of Recreation Adrienne Thakur. “This building will not only support those recreationally enjoying the park, but also the many events hosted here.”

The new building is now open, with restrooms available for use by the public.

Parks & Recreation, a division of the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government, oversees the programing, maintenance, and development of over 100 city parks and natural areas, six pools, five golf courses, community centers, recreational programs, and three arts venues. To find out more, follow @LexKYParks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or sign up for the email newsletter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVQ

Winchester couple reopens thrift store/food pantry

WINCHESTER, KY (WTVQ) – In Winchester a couple has reopened a thrift store together with some of the proceeds going to help those in need. “Twice blessed” is a continuation of the former store called “Second Blessings,” which used to be a thrift store and food bank before it went out of business in March when the owners retired. Now Brad and Janice Pence are displaying the open sign once again with the help of their church. The couple is selling everything from clothes to portraits to furniture with some of the money going back into the community to help feed the hungry.
WINCHESTER, KY
foxlexington.com

Pride Restaurant Week begins in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Pride week has officially begun in Lexington, and restaurants across the city are joining in on the festivities. Pride Restaurant Week, running from June 20 to June 26, features 26 area establishments cooking up special dishes for the occasion. Additionally, the restaurants are donating...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Lexington, KY
Lifestyle
Lexington, KY
Government
WTVQ

Soulteenth kicks of SoulFeast Week

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The second annual Soulteenth brought people to Moondance Ampitheatre Saturday. Soulteenth kicks off Soulfeast week, which is a ten day celebration of bringing the community together while celebrating black culinary chefs , farmers and restaurants. The event included food trucks, live entertainment, and vendors. Organizers say the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

The 25th annual Stringbean Bluegrass Festival takes place in Jackson County

TYNER, Ky. (WYMT) - For 25 years, the Stringbean Bluegrass Festival in Tyner has been showcasing local and out-of-state bluegrass performers. “It’s just something that’s really good for this community and you know, to kind of come together around this music and everything and just to be a part of that and its just really special and really important,” said Derrick Shepherd, one of the performers at the festival.
TYNER, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington’s Juneteenth events, schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Juneteenth flags and banners were raised on Main Street and Legacy Trail in Lexington on Monday. Along with a weekend full of events, the city will be lit up in celebration of the holiday. The City Center, Central Bank Building, LexPark garages and pedways, Rupp Arena, Transylvania University, Triangle Park, and the University of Kentucky will all light up their buildings and structures and display digital signage promoting the holiday.
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woodland Park#Art#Golf Course#County Government#Urban Construction#Ada
WKYT 27

Large response to Lexington fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There was a large response to a fire in Lexington Monday afternoon. More than 20 units responded to the scene of a structure fire in the 300 block of Aylesford Place, between Maxwell and Euclid. The home is split into several apartments. When crews arrived they...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Juneteenth Forum in Frankfort to educate the public

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) -The organization “Focus on Race Relations” held a panel discussion in Frankfort after hearing from local students earlier this week about racism going on in their schools. Vice President of the organization, Kristie Powe, moderated the panel. She said, “The purpose of F-O-R-R is to...
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky hospital remains closed following gas leak

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Bourbon Community Hospital is still closed Monday morning following a gas leak. The leak shut the hospital down Sunday morning. All patients were moved to other facilities. Columbia Gas contained the leak, but hospital officials say crews didn’t get to repair the damage until Monday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
kentuckytoday.com

Frankfort celebrates Juneteenth for first time

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The city of Frankfort and Franklin County government is conducting its inaugural Juneteenth celebration, which commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States, by holding a four-day educational event at the county’s Lakeview Park, hosted by Focus on Race Relations (FORR). Gov. Andy...
FRANKFORT, KY
travellens.co

20 Best Things to Do in Frankfort, KY

Frankfort, the capital of Kentucky, is a beautiful home-ruled state in Franklin County. The city is full of history, culture, lush green parks and other incredible sights, making it a perfect travel destination for you and your family. Whether you're looking to spend some time relaxing in the midst of...
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

Semi-truck collides with horse trailer in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A semi-truck crashed into a moving horse trailer after running a red light at around 1:40 on Sunday afternoon. Several emergency crews reported to the scene. According to officials, three horses ran out from the trailer after the accident around Newtown Pike and Stanton Way. Since the time of the accident, all of the horses have been found and placed into another trailer.
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Bardstown restaurant caught on fire Thursday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Multiple fire departments worked for over two hours to put out a fire in Bardstown on Thursday night. Billy Mattingly, Bardstown Fire's chief, posted on Facebook about the fire at Hunan Chinese Restaurant on Bloomfield Road. The restaurant is not far from East John Rowan Boulevard.
BARDSTOWN, KY
WHAS 11

Kentucky Governor declares emergency for town facing water shortage

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order Saturday declaring a state of emergency for a western Kentucky town struggling with a water shortage. State officials are expected to travel to Marion to begin implementing a plan aimed an ensuring that families have access to water, the governor's office said in a news release.
Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky

168
Followers
418
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington is the second-largest city in Kentucky and the county seat of Fayette County. By population, it is the 60th-largest city in the United States, and by land area, is the country's 28th largest city. Known as the "Horse Capital of the World", it is the heart of the state's Bluegrass region. Notable locations in the city include the Kentucky Horse Park, The Red Mile and Keeneland race courses, Rupp Arena, Transylvania University, the University of Kentucky, and Bluegrass Community and Technical College. Lexington ranks 10th among US cities in college education rate, with 39.5% of residents having at least a bachelor's degree and 92.2% of households having at least one personal computer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy