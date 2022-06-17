ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SpaceX fires employees who blasted Musk in letter: report

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Chloe Folmar
Private spacecraft engineering company SpaceX, run by Elon Musk, fired employees on Thursday who took part in disseminating a letter that criticized its founder and CEO.

