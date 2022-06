On May 24, a person snuck into Hotel Del Coronado and stole their "Safety & Security" golf cart. The navy blue electric cart had custom wheels and a unique red-colored old-school pinstripe design on its hood. Nearly two days later, the hotel's security director found their stolen golf cart listed for sale on Craigslist; he contacted the Coronado Police Department. The police officers drove across the bridge and found the golf cart parked in a National City driveway. "The officers then watched a man get into the golf cart and drive it around the area of the home," reads the June 2 police report. "Our detectives, with the assistance of @nationalcitypd, took the suspect into custody and charged him with vehicle theft."

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO