Three Arrests Made in Robbery Incident Near Lynnhaven Mall

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – On June 15, 2022, at approximately 3:09 PM, officers from the Virginia Beach Police Department’s (VBPD) First Precinct were dispatched to an incident in the 800 Block of Lynnhaven Parkway. It was reported that a group of people were shooting at each other in a parking lot. During the preliminary investigation, officers were able to ascertain that four males had robbed a male victim. During the incident, multiple shots were fired at the victim and his female companion; however, there were no injuries.

The officers were able to locate the suspects’ vehicle and three of the four suspects. At this time, officers are attempting to identify the fourth suspect, who is described as a thin, black male with tattoos on his arms.

Ahmod K. Finney (M/21) of Newport News, Amir R. Hasan (M/21) of Newport News, and Curran J. Hunter JR (M/31) of Virginia Beach, were arrested and charged with Armed Robbery, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, and Attempted Malicious Wounding.

This case remains under investigation by the VBPD Robbery Squad. If you have information about this case, please contact the Virginia Beach Police Department First Precinct at 757-385-4377 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.