Members of the Heart of the Heartland Train Museum

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Across North Texas, Juneteenth celebrations are kicking off and if you're looking to learn more about the history behind the federally recognized holiday, you can do so in Dallas. Two and a half years after President Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation ended slavery in the U.S., the news made it to Texas. When union soldiers arrived in Galveston, General Order No. 3 was read. "The Juneteenth document, it says all men are free,"Dallas Historical Society Chair Veletta Lill said. "It frees slaves." The only known original copy of the document belongs to the Dallas Historical Society and now it's on display...

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO