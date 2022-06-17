Public Meeting on Commercial Area Pattern Book and Bow Creek Neighborhood Resiliency Toolkit Set for June 30

​A public meeting for the community to provide input on concept drawings and illustrations for the Commercial Area Pattern Book and Bow Creek Neighborhood Resiliency Toolkit will take place from 5:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, at the Planning and Community Development Office, 2875 Sabre St., Suite 500.

The Virginia Beach Department of Planning and Community Development, in partnership with consultant Work Program Architects (WPA), introduced these projects to the public in February as "Community Revitalization Guidelines." This two-part project evolved into the Commercial Area Pattern Book and Bow Creek Neighborhood Resiliency Toolkit. WPA will present preliminary concepts based on the public input received in February and March for each project. Upon assessment and comment of the concept drawings and illustrations, drafts of both documents will be developed for further public review.

When completed, the Commercial Area Pattern Book will identify neighborhood compatibility strategies and develop design concepts based on community patterns, vision, and market trends within the strategic growth areas (SGA) and suburban areas of the city. The Bow Creek Neighborhood Resiliency Toolkit will provide guidance, flood resiliency strategies and best practices for residents in the Bow Creek area, which could be adapted to other areas of the city.

For more information about the project, contact Mark E. Shea, AICP at meshea@vbgov.com or visit www.VBgov.com/revitalization.

